The Globe and Mail won two SABEW Canada Best in Business awards at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday.

Kathy Tomlinson won in the investigations category for her reporting on the B.C. housing market. James Bradshaw and Christine Dobby won in the profiles category for their portrait of CRTC chairman Jean-Pierre Blais.

Winners were chosen from 27 nominees in nine categories. The Globe received more nominations than any other organization.

Globe nominees included:

Jacqueline Nelson for beat reporting for her coverage of the insurance industry;

Eric Reguly and Ian McGugan for commentary for their writing on international business and investing, respectively;

Bruce Livesey and Sean Silcoff for long-form features for their pieces on the Irving family and Vision Critical, respectively;

Chris Manza, Jeremy Agius, Michael Pereira, Andrew Saikali, Tamsin McMahon, Brent Jang, D’Arcy McGovern, Duncan Hood, Matt Lundy and Rob Carrick for multimedia for their work on the The Globe’s House Price Data Centre;

Rob Carrick, Roma Luciw, Jacqueline Nelson, Brent Jang, David Parkinson, Chris Manza and Matt Lundy for package for their work on housing affordability;

David Milstead for personal finance/investing for his writing on Valeant Pharmaceuticals;

Max Fawcett for profile for his feature on Murray Edwards.

