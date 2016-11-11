On the campaign trail, with his signature bluster, he promised millions of new jobs. Manufacturing jobs. Coal mining jobs. The jobs that once made America great.

In economically devastated regions such as the Rust Belt and rural Pennsylvania, Donald Trump’s nostalgic message resonated, evoking a time when workers with relatively little education could earn middle-class wages. Support in these regions played a large role in handing Mr. Trump his upset victory on Election Day.

