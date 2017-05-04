Two weeks into Joe Natale’s tenure as chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc., a third top executive recruited by his predecessor is leaving.
Nitin Kawale, the former head of Cisco Systems Canada Co., was a high-profile hire for former Rogers CEO Guy Laurence, who assembled a new team to run the company after taking over in late 2013.
