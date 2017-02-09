Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York. The news and information company reported a higher quarterly net profit on Feb. 9, 2017. (REUTERS)
Thomson Reuters Corp. reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday, reflecting a gain on the sale of a business, and said it expected revenue to grow this year at a low single-digit percentage rate.

The news and information company reported net earnings of $2.24-billion, or $3.03 per share, compared with $417-million, or 53 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges and earnings from discontinued operations, the company earned 60 cents per share, 2 cents above the analysts’ average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $2.86-billion was slightly below Wall Street estimates of $2.89-billion. In the largest segment, Financial and Risk, sales rose 1 per cent to $1.5-billion.

Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, competes for financial customers with Bloomberg LP and News Corp’s Dow Jones unit. The Reuters unit’s sales rose 5 per cent in the fourth quarter to $77-million.

Thomson Reuters said its board had approved a 2-cent increase to its annual dividend, to $1.38 per share, and would boost its stock buyback by $1-billion.

The company said it aimed to accelerate revenue growth in 2017, forecasting a low-single digit sales increase, before currency, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.35, in line with current Wall Street estimates.

In the year just ended, currency had weighed on revenue, which dipped 1 per cent.

