In late 2014, Tim Hortons was merged with U.S.-based Burger King, also controlled by 3G, to create Restaurant Brands International.

In late 2014, Tim Hortons was merged with U.S.-based Burger King, also controlled by 3G, to create Restaurant Brands International.

(FRED LUM/THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

Tim Hortons franchisees are banding together to push back against the parent company’s cost-cutting campaign, saying that it is causing product shortages, declining quality and even safety concerns that are harming the brand.

A group of franchisees has formed the Great White North Franchisee Association to represent them in discussions with Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns the Canadian fast food chain. In a letter obtained by The Globe and Mail and dated March 10, the group sets out a series of complaints about how the company is being managed under the direction of 3G Capital, a Brazilian private-equity fund that is the controlling shareholder in RBI.

