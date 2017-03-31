Tim Hortons president Elias Diaz Sese has apologized to his restaurant owners for not listening to them and pledged to improve their situation – underscoring strains at the fast-food chain as franchisees push back against the company’s tightfisted management style.

On a private conference call with franchisees this week, the second in two weeks, Mr. Diaz Sese and other company executives said they would take “immediate action” to fix problems raised by the Great White North Franchisee Association, which was formed three weeks ago to deal with a growing array of grievances.

