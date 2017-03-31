Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Exteriors of theTim Hortons coffee shop at the corner of Scott St. and Wellington St. East, is photographed on Mar 3 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Exteriors of theTim Hortons coffee shop at the corner of Scott St. and Wellington St. East, is photographed on Mar 3 2017. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)

Tim Hortons outlines efforts to quell franchisee revolt Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Tim Hortons president Elias Diaz Sese has apologized to his restaurant owners for not listening to them and pledged to improve their situation – underscoring strains at the fast-food chain as franchisees push back against the company’s tightfisted management style.

On a private conference call with franchisees this week, the second in two weeks, Mr. Diaz Sese and other company executives said they would take “immediate action” to fix problems raised by the Great White North Franchisee Association, which was formed three weeks ago to deal with a growing array of grievances.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

Also on The Globe and Mail

How Tim Hortons became part of a fast-food empire which is now adding Popeyes to its menu (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular