Restaurant Brands said it would form a master franchise joint venture with a group of investors, whom they did not name, to launch Tim Hortons in Mexico. (Chris Young For The Globe and Mail)
Tim Hortons owner nears deal buy Popeyes: sources Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Restaurant Brands International Inc., owner of the Tim Hortons and Burger King chains, is nearing a deal to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A deal could be announced as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Restaurant Brands did not respond immediately a request for comment, while Popeyes decline to comment.

