Restaurant Brands International Inc., owner of the Tim Hortons and Burger King chains, is nearing a deal to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc., people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
A deal could be announced as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Restaurant Brands did not respond immediately a request for comment, while Popeyes decline to comment.Report Typo/Error
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$70.67+0.23(+0.33%)
- Restaurant Brands International Inc$53.90+0.05(+0.09%)
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc$66.12-0.26(-0.39%)
- Updated February 17 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.