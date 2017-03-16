Tim Hortons Inc.’s top executives are setting up internal reviews of key franchisee grievances in a bid to quell discontent stemming from heavy corporate cost-cutting that some restaurant owners say harms the brand.

A group of franchisees has formed the Great White North Franchisee Association to represent them in talks with Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns the Canadian fast-food chain. Last Friday, the association sent the company a letter setting out a series of complaints about how it is being managed under the direction of 3G Capital, a Brazilian private-equity fund that controls RBI.

