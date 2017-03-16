Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Tim Hortons shop in Toronto. (Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail)
Tim Hortons to review complaints in bid to quell franchisee revolt

Marina Strauss

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Tim Hortons Inc.’s top executives are setting up internal reviews of key franchisee grievances in a bid to quell discontent stemming from heavy corporate cost-cutting that some restaurant owners say harms the brand.

A group of franchisees has formed the Great White North Franchisee Association to represent them in talks with Restaurant Brands International Inc., which owns the Canadian fast-food chain. Last Friday, the association sent the company a letter setting out a series of complaints about how it is being managed under the direction of 3G Capital, a Brazilian private-equity fund that controls RBI.

