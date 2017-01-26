The parent company of men’s wear retailer Tip Top Tailors has become the latest victim of an increasingly tough apparel market.

Grafton-Fraser Inc. got court protection from its creditors this week after having racked up debts of more than $100-million, according to documents filed with Ontario Superior Court. It is now preparing to close some of its 158 stores, liquidate inventory and find a buyer, the filings say.

