Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Tip Top Tailors parent Grafton-Fraser Inc. has been granted protection from its creditors. The retailer is the latest to fall victim to Canada’s difficult apparel market. (Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail)
Tip Top Tailors parent Grafton-Fraser Inc. has been granted protection from its creditors. The retailer is the latest to fall victim to Canada’s difficult apparel market. (Tibor Kolley/The Globe and Mail)

Tip Top Tailors owner gets protection; to close some stores Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The parent company of men’s wear retailer Tip Top Tailors has become the latest victim of an increasingly tough apparel market.

Grafton-Fraser Inc. got court protection from its creditors this week after having racked up debts of more than $100-million, according to documents filed with Ontario Superior Court. It is now preparing to close some of its 158 stores, liquidate inventory and find a buyer, the filings say.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Marina Strauss on Twitter: @MarinaStrauss

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular