The company’s entire derivatives business derives value from trading and clearing in the Montreal Exchange. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
TMX Group Ltd said on Sunday it had not been removed from a major Canadian index run by S&P Global Inc despite what a spokesman said was an erroneous press release by S&P unit Capital IQ Inc saying it had been removed.

TMX spokesman Shane Quinn told Reuters TMX had confirmed with S&P that it had not been removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

“We wanted to make sure the marketplace had the correct information,” he said.

An S&P spokesman had no immediate response on Sunday night.

