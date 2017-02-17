|Rank
|Non-Profit Organization (Registered Charity)
|Total Revenue
($000)
|Fiscal Period
Ending
|Total Assets
($000)
|Number of
Full Time
Employees
|Category
|Province
|1
|Alberta Health Services
|13,665,173
|3/31/2015
|10,140,366
|46,520
|Health
|AB
|2
|Fraser Health Authority
|3,365,927
|3/31/2016
|1,693,209
|12,263
|Health
|BC
|3
|Vancouver Coastal Health Authority
|3,158,359
|3/31/2015
|1,433,309
|9,000
|Hospitals
|BC
|4
|Toronto District School Board
|3,091,633
|8/31/2015
|3,073,188
|30,366
|Education
|ON
|5
|The Governing Council of the University of Toronto
|3,048,127
|4/30/2015
|8,217,806
|9,094
|Education
|ON
|6
|Winnipeg Regional Health Authority
|2,834,700
|3/31/2015
|1,752,455
|8,161
|Health
|MB
|7
|Provincial Health Services Authority
|2,511,478
|3/31/2016
|461,803
|3,643
|Health
|BC
|8
|The University of British Columbia
|2,396,214
|3/31/2016
|5,275,122
|11,115
|Education
|BC
|9
|Vancouver Island Health Authority
|2,179,224
|3/31/2016
|1,754,961
|9,067
|Health
|BC
|10
|University Health Network
|2,105,776
|3/31/2016
|2,007,524
|10,475
|Hospitals
|ON
|11
|Interior Health Authority
|1,947,158
|3/31/2015
|1,525,567
|7,503
|Health
|BC
|12
|Cancer Care Ontario
|1,777,433
|3/31/2015
|186,914
|1,072
|Health
|ON
|13
|Peel District School Board
|1,729,489
|8/31/2015
|3,028,086
|13,231
|Education
|ON
|14
|Eastern Regional Integrated Health Authority
|1,429,033
|3/31/2015
|509,616
|7,644
|Health
|NL
|15
|York Region District School Board
|1,414,193
|8/31/2015
|2,871,846
|13,182
|Education
|ON
|16
|Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation
|1,405,237
|3/31/2016
|1,169,256
|8,542
|Hospitals
|ON
|17
|Centre Intégré Universitaire de Santé et de Services Sociaux
de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec
|1,380,669
|3/31/2016
|824,423
|7,692
|Hospitals
|QC
|18
|Grk Family Foundation Inc.
|1,294,576
|3/31/2016
|3,461,685
|5,836
|Health
|QC
|19
|The South Saskatchewan Community Foundation Inc.
|1,262,114
|4/30/2015
|4,047,613
|5,701
|Education
|QC
|20
|The Calgary Board of Education
|1,257,516
|8/31/2015
|1,202,114
|7,748
|Education
|AB
|21
|The Governors of the University of Calgary
|1,243,379
|3/31/2015
|3,741,947
|4,980
|Education
|AB
|22
|Saskatoon Regional Health Authortiy
|1,205,461
|3/31/2016
|547,011
|5,782
|Health
|SK
|23
|CHU de Québec
|1,192,175
|3/31/2016
|1,068,491
|7,044
|Hospitals
|QC
|24
|London Health Sciences Centre
|1,187,741
|3/31/2016
|1,241,060
|5,413
|Hospitals
|ON
|25
|Regional Health Authority B
|1,146,866
|3/31/2015
|521,030
|10,570
|Health
|NB
|26
|Toronto Catholic District School Board
|1,133,397
|8/31/2015
|1,631,831
|9,361
|Education
|ON
|27
|The Azrieli Foundation
|1,130,467
|12/31/2015
|2,159,683
|20
|Welfare and outreach
|ON
|28
|The Ottawa Hospital
|1,121,721
|3/31/2016
|861,182
|10,927
|Hospitals
|ON
|29
|The University of Western Ontario
|1,101,548
|4/30/2015
|2,682,972
|4,284
|Education
|ON
|30
|Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA)
|1,068,181
|3/31/2015
|662,885
|6,696
|Health
|NS
|31
|Regina Qu'Appelle Regional Health Authority
|1,057,034
|3/31/2016
|329,196
|5,341
|Health
|SK
|32
|Canadian Blood Services
|1,041,545
|3/31/2015
|793,260
|2,710
|Health
|ON
|33
|The Edmonton School District # 7
|1,033,542
|8/31/2015
|925,046
|7,647
|Education
|AB
|34
|Trillium Health Partners
|1,032,368
|3/31/2016
|1,020,781
|4,669
|Hospitals
|ON
|35
|University of Ottawa
|1,018,984
|4/30/2015
|2,729,302
|6,426
|Education
|ON
|36
|University of Saskatchewan,
|1,018,637
|4/30/2015
|2,782,934
|7,632
|Education
|SK
|37
|York University
|1,017,327
|4/30/2015
|2,524,659
|4,411
|Education
|ON
|38
|Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Separate School Division
No. 22 of Saskatchewan
|1,007,295
|4/30/2015
|2,923,145
|5,635
|Education
|QC
|39
|McMaster University
|990,831
|4/30/2015
|2,242,079
|3,892
|Education
|ON
|40
|Lutheran Sunset Home of Saskatoon
|982,277
|3/31/2015
|3,387,691
|4,591
|Hospitals
|QC
|41
|Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
|973,270
|8/31/2015
|1,793,876
|9,402
|Education
|ON
|42
|Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
|967,851
|3/31/2016
|1,021,241
|4,771
|Hospitals
|ON
|43
|Queen's University at Kingston
|950,851
|4/30/2015
|2,187,424
|2,560
|Education
|ON
|44
|University of Waterloo
|936,241
|4/30/2015
|1,795,141
|3,698
|Education
|ON
|45
|Parkland Regional College
|928,614
|3/31/2016
|553,289
|5,578
|Hospitals
|QC
|46
|The University of Manitoba
|924,506
|3/31/2016
|2,327,828
|4,952
|Education
|MB
|47
|Université Laval
|899,664
|4/30/2015
|1,227,159
|4,298
|Education
|QC
|48
|Providence Health Care Society
|888,853
|3/31/2016
|312,330
|3,707
|Health
|BC
|49
|Ottawa-Carleton District School Board
|875,935
|8/31/2015
|972,164
|7,797
|Education
|ON
|50
|Horizon School Division No. 205
|854,189
|3/31/2016
|580,747
|4,400
|Hospitals
|QC
|51
|Thames Valley District School Board
|851,043
|8/31/2015
|855,962
|7,739
|Education
|ON
|52
|Covenant Health
|850,021
|3/31/2016
|525,575
|3,183
|Welfare and outreach
|AB
|53
|Yukon Hospital Corporation
|847,964
|3/31/2016
|1,152,023
|7
|Welfare and outreach
|QC
|54
|Sunrise Regional Health Authority
|833,383
|3/31/2016
|658,349
|5,064
|Hospitals
|QC
|55
|The Hospital for Sick Children
|824,936
|3/31/2016
|1,515,604
|4,302
|Hospitals
|ON
|56
|Prairie Valley School Division No. 208
|810,750
|3/31/2016
|497,434
|5,350
|Hospitals
|QC
|57
|Northern Health Authority
|779,573
|3/31/2016
|845,248
|4,210
|Health
|BC
|58
|The Durham District School Board
|777,725
|8/31/2015
|1,229,113
|6,130
|Education
|ON
|59
|Regional Health Authority A
|772,535
|3/31/2015
|1,500,349
|4,930
|Health
|NB
|60
|University of Guelph
|755,943
|4/30/2015
|1,817,362
|2,823
|Education
|ON
|61
|University of Regina
|741,387
|3/31/2016
|333,192
|4,307
|Hospitals
|QC
|62
|Heritage Baptist Church of Yorkton Inc.
|728,523
|3/31/2016
|497,651
|5,191
|Health
|QC
|63
|Halton District School Board
|699,165
|8/31/2015
|1,111,774
|6,286
|Education
|ON
|64
|Simon Fraser University
|675,979
|3/31/2015
|1,646,981
|2,668
|Education
|BC
|65
|St. Michael's Hospital
|672,148
|3/31/2016
|947,962
|3,685
|Hospitals
|ON
|66
|British Columbia Cancer Agency Branch
|669,079
|3/31/2016
|509,152
|1,612
|Hospitals
|BC
|67
|William Osler Health System
|661,892
|3/31/2015
|1,314,746
|2,970
|Hospitals
|ON
|68
|York Catholic District School Board
|660,010
|8/31/2015
|1,354,469
|6,237
|Education
|ON
|69
|Dalhousie University
|659,692
|3/31/2016
|1,684,956
|3,755
|Education
|NS
|70
|The Board of Education of School District No. 36 (Surrey)
|651,274
|6/30/2015
|1,109,028
|4,476
|Education
|BC
|71
|Ryerson University
|621,329
|4/30/2015
|1,525,861
|2,541
|Education
|ON
|72
|Yukon College
|611,776
|6/30/2015
|2,283,496
|41
|Supporting education
|QC
|73
|Prairie Mountain Health
|600,171
|3/31/2016
|407,328
|3,022
|Supporting health
|MB
|74
|Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB)
|595,976
|8/31/2015
|841,650
|5,000
|Education
|ON
|75
|St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton
|580,614
|3/31/2016
|960,129
|3,206
|Hospitals
|ON
|76
|Memorial University of Newfoundland
|578,524
|3/31/2016
|687,820
|2,767
|Education
|NL
|77
|Carleton University
|571,040
|4/30/2015
|1,211,341
|2,009
|Education
|ON
|78
|Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School District No. 1
|564,810
|8/31/2015
|518,651
|4,418
|Education
|AB
|79
|Niagara Health System
|556,014
|3/31/2016
|1,118,835
|2,489
|Hospitals
|ON
|80
|The Board of Education of School District No. 39 (Vancouver)
|552,770
|6/30/2015
|734,904
|5,416
|Education
|BC
|81
|Children's & Women's Health Centre of British Columbia Branch
|548,370
|3/31/2016
|726,256
|1,762
|Hospitals
|BC
|82
|Université de Sherbrooke
|544,818
|4/30/2015
|936,583
|2,426
|Education
|QC
|83
|University of Victoria
|531,608
|3/31/2016
|1,370,724
|2,453
|Education
|BC
|84
|Université Concordia
|528,503
|4/30/2015
|1,020,539
|2,582
|Education
|QC
|85
|Centre Intégré Universitaire de Santé et de Services Sociaux de l'Estrie
- Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Sherbrooke
|515,746
|3/31/2015
|466,170
|3,229
|Hospitals
|QC
|86
|Université du Québec A Montréal
|513,857
|4/30/2015
|699,073
|2,800
|Education
|QC
|87
|Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
|510,896
|6/30/2015
|665,375
|6,132
|Education
|QC
|88
|Halifax Regional School Board
|489,927
|3/31/2016
|171,089
|4,835
|Education
|NS
|89
|Ottawa Catholic District School Board
|489,410
|8/31/2015
|588,855
|4,002
|Education
|ON
|90
|Centre Intégré de Santé et de Services Sociaux de
l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue
|488,515
|3/31/2016
|338,829
|3,473
|Hospitals
|QC
|91
|Lakeridge Health Corporation
|487,270
|3/31/2015
|619,897
|2,363
|Hospitals
|ON
|92
|Humber River Hospital
|485,078
|3/31/2016
|2,033,544
|2,054
|Hospitals
|ON
|93
|Health Sciences North
|479,753
|3/31/2016
|430,511
|2,333
|Hospitals
|ON
|94
|Windsor Regional Hospital
|479,077
|3/31/2016
|208,843
|2,209
|Hospitals
|ON
|95
|Division Scolaire Francophone #310
|478,284
|6/30/2015
|479,222
|4,301
|Education
|QC
|96
|Kingston General Hospital
|474,526
|3/31/2016
|420,842
|2,686
|Hospitals
|ON
|97
|L'Hôpital General Juif Sir Mortimer B. Davis
|470,295
|3/31/2015
|730,335
|3,633
|Hospitals
|QC
|98
|Centre Intégré Universitaire de Santé et de Services Sociaux
de l'Est-de-L 'Île-de-Montréal
|465,298
|3/31/2015
|443,855
|2,478
|Hospitals
|QC
|99
|Edmonton Catholic Separate School District No. 7
|450,292
|8/31/2015
|347,680
|2,042
|Education
|AB
|100
|Hôpital Sainte-Justine
|450,084
|3/31/2016
|997,112
|2,390
|Hospitals
|QC
Top 100 non-profit organizations (registered charities)
© Copyright 2017 The Globe and Mail Inc. and Third Sector Publishing All rights reserved.
Reproduction or distribution is prohibited without express written permission of The Globe and Mail Inc. and Third Sector Publishing
More information available at www.charitycan.ca
nec = Not Elsewhere Classified, na = not available/not meaningful
