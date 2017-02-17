Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Again for 2017, The Globe and Mail, in partnership with CharityCan, has ranked Canada’s 1,000 largest not-for-profit institutions.

RankNon-Profit Organization (Registered Charity)Total Revenue
($000)		Fiscal Period
Ending		Total Assets
($000)		Number of
Full Time
Employees		CategoryProvince
1Alberta Health Services13,665,1733/31/201510,140,36646,520Health AB
2Fraser Health Authority3,365,9273/31/20161,693,20912,263Health BC
3Vancouver Coastal Health Authority3,158,3593/31/20151,433,3099,000HospitalsBC
4Toronto District School Board3,091,6338/31/20153,073,18830,366Education ON
5The Governing Council of the University of Toronto3,048,1274/30/20158,217,8069,094Education ON
6Winnipeg Regional Health Authority2,834,7003/31/20151,752,4558,161Health MB
7Provincial Health Services Authority2,511,4783/31/2016461,8033,643Health BC
8The University of British Columbia2,396,2143/31/20165,275,12211,115Education BC
9Vancouver Island Health Authority2,179,2243/31/20161,754,9619,067Health BC
10University Health Network2,105,7763/31/20162,007,52410,475HospitalsON
11Interior Health Authority1,947,1583/31/20151,525,5677,503Health BC
12Cancer Care Ontario1,777,4333/31/2015186,9141,072Health ON
13Peel District School Board1,729,4898/31/20153,028,08613,231Education ON
14Eastern Regional Integrated Health Authority1,429,0333/31/2015509,6167,644Health NL
15York Region District School Board1,414,1938/31/20152,871,84613,182EducationON
16Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation1,405,2373/31/20161,169,2568,542HospitalsON
17Centre Intégré Universitaire de Santé et de Services Sociaux
de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec		1,380,6693/31/2016824,4237,692HospitalsQC
18Grk Family Foundation Inc.1,294,5763/31/20163,461,6855,836Health QC
19The South Saskatchewan Community Foundation Inc.1,262,1144/30/20154,047,6135,701Education QC
20The Calgary Board of Education1,257,5168/31/20151,202,1147,748Education AB
21The Governors of the University of Calgary1,243,3793/31/20153,741,9474,980Education AB
22Saskatoon Regional Health Authortiy1,205,4613/31/2016547,0115,782Health SK
23CHU de Québec1,192,1753/31/20161,068,4917,044HospitalsQC
24London Health Sciences Centre1,187,7413/31/20161,241,0605,413HospitalsON
25Regional Health Authority B1,146,8663/31/2015521,03010,570Health NB
26Toronto Catholic District School Board1,133,3978/31/20151,631,8319,361Education ON
27The Azrieli Foundation1,130,46712/31/20152,159,68320Welfare and outreachON
28The Ottawa Hospital1,121,7213/31/2016861,18210,927HospitalsON
29The University of Western Ontario1,101,5484/30/20152,682,9724,284Education ON
30Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA)1,068,1813/31/2015662,8856,696Health NS
31Regina Qu'Appelle Regional Health Authority1,057,0343/31/2016329,1965,341Health SK
32Canadian Blood Services1,041,5453/31/2015793,2602,710Health ON
33The Edmonton School District # 71,033,5428/31/2015925,0467,647Education AB
34Trillium Health Partners1,032,3683/31/20161,020,7814,669HospitalsON
35University of Ottawa1,018,9844/30/20152,729,3026,426Education ON
36University of Saskatchewan, 1,018,6374/30/20152,782,9347,632Education SK
37York University1,017,3274/30/20152,524,6594,411Education ON
38Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Separate School Division
No. 22 of Saskatchewan		1,007,2954/30/20152,923,1455,635Education QC
39McMaster University990,8314/30/20152,242,0793,892Education ON
40Lutheran Sunset Home of Saskatoon982,2773/31/20153,387,6914,591HospitalsQC
41Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board973,2708/31/20151,793,8769,402Education ON
42Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre967,8513/31/20161,021,2414,771HospitalsON
43Queen's University at Kingston950,8514/30/20152,187,4242,560Education ON
44University of Waterloo936,2414/30/20151,795,1413,698Education ON
45Parkland Regional College928,6143/31/2016553,2895,578HospitalsQC
46The University of Manitoba924,5063/31/20162,327,8284,952Education MB
47Université Laval899,6644/30/20151,227,1594,298Education QC
48Providence Health Care Society888,8533/31/2016312,3303,707Health BC
49Ottawa-Carleton District School Board875,9358/31/2015972,1647,797Education ON
50Horizon School Division No. 205854,1893/31/2016580,7474,400HospitalsQC
51Thames Valley District School Board851,0438/31/2015855,9627,739Education ON
52Covenant Health850,0213/31/2016525,5753,183Welfare and outreachAB
53Yukon Hospital Corporation847,9643/31/20161,152,0237Welfare and outreachQC
54Sunrise Regional Health Authority833,3833/31/2016658,3495,064HospitalsQC
55The Hospital for Sick Children824,9363/31/20161,515,6044,302HospitalsON
56Prairie Valley School Division No. 208810,7503/31/2016497,4345,350HospitalsQC
57Northern Health Authority779,5733/31/2016845,2484,210Health BC
58The Durham District School Board777,7258/31/20151,229,1136,130Education ON
59Regional Health Authority A772,5353/31/20151,500,3494,930Health NB
60University of Guelph755,9434/30/20151,817,3622,823Education ON
61University of Regina741,3873/31/2016333,1924,307HospitalsQC
62Heritage Baptist Church of Yorkton Inc.728,5233/31/2016497,6515,191Health QC
63Halton District School Board699,1658/31/20151,111,7746,286EducationON
64Simon Fraser University675,9793/31/20151,646,9812,668Education BC
65St. Michael's Hospital672,1483/31/2016947,9623,685HospitalsON
66British Columbia Cancer Agency Branch669,0793/31/2016509,1521,612HospitalsBC
67William Osler Health System661,8923/31/20151,314,7462,970HospitalsON
68York Catholic District School Board660,0108/31/20151,354,4696,237Education ON
69Dalhousie University659,6923/31/20161,684,9563,755Education NS
70The Board of Education of School District No. 36 (Surrey)651,2746/30/20151,109,0284,476Education BC
71Ryerson University621,3294/30/20151,525,8612,541Education ON
72Yukon College611,7766/30/20152,283,49641Supporting educationQC
73Prairie Mountain Health600,1713/31/2016407,3283,022Supporting healthMB
74Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB)595,9768/31/2015841,6505,000Education ON
75St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton580,6143/31/2016960,1293,206HospitalsON
76Memorial University of Newfoundland578,5243/31/2016687,8202,767Education NL
77Carleton University571,0404/30/20151,211,3412,009Education ON
78Calgary Roman Catholic Separate School District No. 1564,8108/31/2015518,6514,418Education AB
79Niagara Health System556,0143/31/20161,118,8352,489HospitalsON
80The Board of Education of School District No. 39 (Vancouver)552,7706/30/2015734,9045,416Education BC
81Children's & Women's Health Centre of British Columbia Branch548,3703/31/2016726,2561,762HospitalsBC
82Université de Sherbrooke544,8184/30/2015936,5832,426Education QC
83University of Victoria531,6083/31/20161,370,7242,453Education BC
84Université Concordia528,5034/30/20151,020,5392,582Education QC
85Centre Intégré Universitaire de Santé et de Services Sociaux de l'Estrie
- Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Sherbrooke		515,7463/31/2015466,1703,229HospitalsQC
86Université du Québec A Montréal513,8574/30/2015699,0732,800Education QC
87Commission Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys510,8966/30/2015665,3756,132Education QC
88Halifax Regional School Board489,9273/31/2016171,0894,835Education NS
89Ottawa Catholic District School Board489,4108/31/2015588,8554,002Education ON
90Centre Intégré de Santé et de Services Sociaux de
l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue		488,5153/31/2016338,8293,473HospitalsQC
91Lakeridge Health Corporation487,2703/31/2015619,8972,363HospitalsON
92Humber River Hospital485,0783/31/20162,033,5442,054HospitalsON
93Health Sciences North479,7533/31/2016430,5112,333HospitalsON
94Windsor Regional Hospital479,0773/31/2016208,8432,209HospitalsON
95Division Scolaire Francophone #310478,2846/30/2015479,2224,301Education QC
96Kingston General Hospital474,5263/31/2016420,8422,686HospitalsON
97L'Hôpital General Juif Sir Mortimer B. Davis470,2953/31/2015730,3353,633HospitalsQC
98Centre Intégré Universitaire de Santé et de Services Sociaux
de l'Est-de-L 'Île-de-Montréal		465,2983/31/2015443,8552,478HospitalsQC
99Edmonton Catholic Separate School District No. 7450,2928/31/2015347,6802,042Education AB
100Hôpital Sainte-Justine450,0843/31/2016997,1122,390HospitalsQC

