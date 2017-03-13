A Canadian law firm is urging business clients to protect themselves rather than take “too much comfort” in Donald Trump’s soothing words on trade.

Fasken Martineau has issued a six-point guide amid vague and uncertain American trade policy in the Trump era.

The firm’s note to clients, from trade lawyer and partner Peter Kirby, comes as the Trump administration prepares to send the official notice to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement.

“It would be a mistake for Canadian businesses to take too much comfort from Trump’s declaration that he only wanted to ’tweak’ U.S. trade relations with Canada,” Mr. Kirby warned in the recent bulletin.

“NAFTA is a tripartite deal that has resulted in deep economic integration among the three parties,” he added.

“What happens to one party will have a profound effect on the other two parties. The notion that the U.S. can tweak its relationship with Canada while bulldozing its relationship with Mexico ignores the economic reality of North American integration.”

Changes to the pact appear certain. And any change to either of the Canadian or Mexican trade regime with the U.S. will impact all three countries, the law firm said.

Mr. Kirby outlined six measures Canadian companies should take:

Put people in charge

They should gather and analyze information, followed by recommendations.

“This is advice that belongs on the first page of a Management 101 textbook, but it’s good advice,” Mr. Kirby said.

“If you want your organization to focus on how changes in trade policy will impact the business, you need to make someone responsible for doing that. So appoint an individual or individuals within the organization with responsibility for leading the effort to prepare for whatever is to come.”

Analyze the supply chain

There will probably be disruption here, which means companies should learn the vulnerabilities now and find other options.

“If Mexico is forced out of NAFTA, or if NAFTA rules of origin become more onerous, can you still produce Canadian goods that qualify for preferential treatment in the U.S.?” Mr. Kirby said.

“If you are currently using Mexican parts to make finished products you sell in the U.S., are there alternative parts suppliers and how much will it cost to change suppliers?”

Find new markets

Yes, we’ve heard this often but it’s clear there’s added importance now, given the heavy reliance on U.S. sales for many companies.

“Canadian companies should be looking at the opportunities presented by CETA, Canada’s new trade agreement with Europe, or by China’s Belt and Road initiative, the largest infrastructure project on the planet,” Mr. Kirby said.

“In addition, while the Trump administration may have killed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Canada already has free-trade agreements in place with seven of the 12 TPP partners. Not counting NAFTA, Canada has 10 free-trade agreements in force, together, they allow Canadian goods duty-free access to 13 countries.”

Analyze exposure to potential trade measures

Mr. Kirby cited the long-running fight over Canadian softwood lumber as an example of the toll of a trade battle. Companies should expect more such fights and “punishing” levies, he warned.

“Is your business at risk? If it is, you can take action today to lessen your exposure to any investigation and, if there is an investigation, to lower any eventual duty rates.”

Tell Trudeau what you think

“Your company should identify its interests in the outcome of any renegotiations – be they offensive or defensive interests – and make them known to Canada’s negotiators,” Mr. Kirby said.

Assemble or join Canadian and cross-border lobbies

“In the context of trade negotiations, cross-border industry coalitions are among the most powerful voices. So consider organizing or becoming a part of a coalition to press for your particular interests … When industry speaks with a single voice, governments listen.”