- A 5-year, city-by-city home price forecast
- Stocks mixed, investors ignore presidential debate
- Brent Jang: Surging home prices spread to suburbs
- New Canadian housing rules: How they'll 'harden' the landing
- Tamsin McMahon: Ottawa's housing reforms target foreign buyers
- What you need to know about Ottawa's overhaul
- Rob Carrick: Why Canadians should open their minds to renting
- Is housing crackdown wicked or wimpy?
- Rachelle Younglai: New rules hit first-time buyers
- Tamsin McMahon: Non-banks 'crippled' by Ottawa's changes
- David Parkinson: Poloz makes case for a rate cut
- Rob Carrick: Challenging times could be ahead for real estate
- Jacqueline Nelson: Risks and rewards of buying and selling airports
Five-year forecast
Wonder how much more your house might be worth in five years?
Moody’s Analytics and Brookfield RPS have a fresh forecast that looks at Canadian cities, big and small.
And where small is concerned, Barrie, Ont., might just be the place to be, as the forecast from Moody’s Analytics, using Brookfield RPS house price indexes, suggests.
City by city, the forecasts compare incomes and demographics with residential construction.
The projections are for single-family detached homes, from the third quarter of this year to the corresponding quarter of 2021.
The table below lists the forecasts for annualized home price appreciation for each quarter, averaged over the five years.
|City
|%
|Barrie
|7.9
|Toronto
|6.7
|Oshawa
|6.7
|Guelph
|5.0
|Saint John
|4.9
|Kitchener
|4.8
|Hamilton
|4.1
|Kingston
|4.0
|Windsor
|3.9
|Peterborough
|3.8
|Halifax
|3.4
|Abbotsford
|3.2
|Sherbrooke
|3.2
|Ottawa-Gatineau
|3.1
|London
|3.0
|Brantford
|2.7
|Kelowna
|2.6
|Montreal
|2.5
|Calgary
|2.4
|Moncton
|2.3
|Victoria
|2.2
|St. Catharines-Niagara
|1.9
|Vancouver
|1.8
|Trois-Rivieres
|1.7
|Greater Sudbury
|1.1
|Saguenay
|0.8
|Thunder Bay
|0.5
|Winnipeg
|0.3
|Quebec
|0.2
|St. John’s
|-0.1
|Saskatoon
|-0.9
|Edmonton
|-1.0
|Regina
|-1.8
“It seems to be the happening place,” Moody’s Analytics senior economist Andres Carbacho-Burgos said of Barrie, adding in an interview that the city might be getting spillover demand from Toronto.
Indeed, many areas near Toronto are experiencing their own housing booms.
What you’ve got to keep in mind, though, is that Moody’s Analytics, the sister company to the U.S. rating agency, expects the pace of appreciation to slow over the five-year period, meaning the averages are front-end loaded.
Note how many of those at the top of the list are in Ontario.
“Vancouver house price growth is significantly weak because of the projected effects of the new transfer tax on foreign purchases and the stronger projected residential construction relative to household formation,” Mr. Carbacho-Burgos said in the report, referring to the 15-per-cent provincial levy on foreign buyers of Vancouver-area properties.
“Low housing affordability will at least temporarily slow down purchase demand in the medium term and will thus drag on house price growth.”
He projected slower home price appreciation for Canada as a whole, although, like other economists, his focus is on Vancouver and Toronto.
“The Moody’s Analytics forecast model for the Brookfield RPS house price indexes indicates that overall house price growth in Canada will slow down as some markets, especially Toronto and Vancouver, become overvalued and less affordable, while international capital inflows also slow down,” he said in the report.
“In coming years, the Bank of Canada will raise interest rates in reaction to monetary tightening in the U.S., which will pull up on Canadian mortgage rates. The house price outlook calls for a deceleration of house price growth, not for a serious decline, though there are exceptions for smaller regions.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with investors seemingly not caring about Trump vs. Clinton any longer.
Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 1.4 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai composite slipped by a smidgeon.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, though Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were also up as markets awaited the latest decision by the European Central Bank.
“The third and final presidential debate passed with barely a comment from financial markets,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“Investors continue to regard Donald Trump with a wary eye, although they are none too keen on Hillary taking a clean sweep either,” he added.
“Most continue to cross their fingers and hope for a GOP victory on the Hill and Mrs. Clinton in the White House.”
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the '' close button to the right of the headline.
