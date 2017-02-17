Fitch Ratings is ringing fresh alarm bells over house prices in Vancouver and Toronto.

And rather loudly, at that.

Home prices in the two cities are “unsustainable,” the credit rating agency, one of the world’s big three, said in a new global report.

Canadian prices won’t contract outright this year, Fitch added, but their rise will slow sharply.

“Canadian home prices are not supported by underlying fundamentals and the risk of a price fall in overvalued markets has risen,” Fitch said, citing Vancouver and Toronto.

“Local and federal government efforts to tighten loan eligibility and restrict certain buyers should slow price rises to around 3 per cent nationwide in 2017, from 12 per cent last year.”

Fitch was referring to both Ottawa’s tax and mortgage changes, and the B.C. government’s 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver area homes, which has already led to a sales slump there.

As many other observers have warned, Fitch also flagged debt burdens that have reached record levels in Canada as mortgage lending swells amid the price surge.

“Household debt reached a new high of almost 168 per cent of disposable income in [the second quarter of 2016] and breached 100 per cent of GDP,” the agency said.

“This is the first time that household debt has exceeded the size of the Canadian economy and is higher than the U.K. and U.S. household debt burden.”

Fitch also noted, as others have, that the debt-to-GDP ratio has now topped the level of what the U.S. experienced in the runup to the financial crisis.

For the record, observers have not flagged such a scenario in Canada.

What happens next, though, is a guessing game at this point.

“More conservative downpayment requirements, tighter underwriting standards, and potential lender risk-sharing arrangements should help stabilize the housing market and improve affordability, despite the possibility of higher mortgage costs,” Fitch said.

“The cumulative effect of these changing dynamics on home prices is likely to be negative, but is yet to be determined as these steps are unprecedented.”

The Fitch warning came in the wake of a declaration by BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Douglas Porter that Toronto and its surrounding communities now have a bubble on their hands.

“Above and beyond the soaring 20-per-cent-plus gains in home prices across Toronto (and neighbouring cities), what really stands out in the latest figures is the extreme imbalance between sales and listings,” Mr. Porter said, noting that measure hit a record 93.5 per cent in January, compared with the 40 per cent to 60 per cent deemed normal.

And in some regions, it has eclipsed the 100-per-cent mark. That means that “homes are quite simply selling faster than they can be listed,” Mr. Porter said.

“Now January can be pushed around by wonky weather, but note that the 12-month average for this ratio in Toronto has now surged to 74.5 per cent,” he added.

“That, too, is an all-time high, even moving above the boom/bubble years of the late 1980s. We are sounding this warning now to hopefully avert anything close to a repeat of that ugly episode.”