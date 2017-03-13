Stock analysts have started to cut their targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank shares as its executives face a brand-management issue.

“Premium valuation no longer justified, at least in the near term,” Gabriel Dechaine of National Bank Financial said in a research note, downgrading the stock to “sector perform” from “outperform” and cutting the target to $69 from $74 in the wake of news reports with allegations from unnamed employees who said they breached sales rules.

“The allegations against TD will weigh on stock performance (indeed, they already have).”

As The Globe and Mail’s David Berman and James Bradshaw report, TD shares slumped 5.6 per cent on Friday after the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. ran the second piece in a week quoting unnamed sources.

TD responded several times, the latest late Sunday, saying it “does not believe certain media coverage is an accurate portrayal of our culture, or that it reflects the experience of most of our colleagues, but we take the concerns very seriously” and will review the allegations.

Regardless, analysts such as Mr. Dechaine are citing what happened to U.S. bank Wells Fargo, which was caught up in a saga related to unsavoury sales practices, and paid a hefty fine.

Analysts aren't commenting on the validity of the allegations, only on the impact of the publicity.

Which could be steep.

“For perspective, WFC has underperformed its peers by 16 per cent since Sept. 8, 2016,” Mr. Dechaine said.

“In turn, we believe it is appropriate to eliminate the premium valuation we accord to TD ... in order to reflect the stock’s heightened risk profile,” he added.

“This adjustment results in our target price falling to $69 from $74. With a lower return to target and a cloud of controversy that could depress TD’s multiple for several months, we believe a sector perform rating is appropriate.”

Royal Bank of Canada analyst Darko Mihelic also cut the price target, to $68 from $73, to “account for possible reputational risk.”

“Any potential impact from recent allegations on sales practices could, in our view, have an important and material impact on TD’s reputation,” RBC said.

“TD has historically been known for its strong Canadian franchise and its best-in-class customer service,” its research note added.

“Amidst a very competitive environment in Canada, we believe significant damage to TD’s brand could have a material impact on both earnings and TD’s premium relative valuation to peers. Recent allegations, whether true or fales, will likely take time to investigate and we are unlikely to receive full clarity or comfort over the shorter term.”

TD shares are down 0.7 per cent in premarket action, with a few hours still to go before the New York open.

“We have a balanced approach in how we evaluate and compensate our people based on a variety of factors, including customer experience, team and individual sales, and how well they demonstrate our company values,” TD said.

“While we have sales goals to help manage our business, we know that we only succeed by doing the right thing for our customers,” it added.

“We have procedures in place designed to monitor sales practices and to detect issues should they arise, and we continuously improve our practices, including in response to industry events.”