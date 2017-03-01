On that note, Mr. Poloz is grappling with a lot as he and his Bank of Canada colleagues prepare for decision day.

First, don’t expect a change in the benchmark overnight rate from its current 0.5 per cent when they release their statement later in the morning.

You can, however, expect them to go out of their way to say nothing that could drive the Canadian dollar higher.

The central bank isn’t expected to stray much from its recent themes in the 10 a.m. ET statement.

We already know from January’s meeting that it’s concerned because bond yields and the loonie rose alongside those in the United States since Mr. Trump’s victory, though it has fallen in the past 24 hours.

We also know that the outlook for the U.S. is uncertain at this point.

Mr. Poloz is likely to cite these issues again, observers say, and certainly won’t want to drive up the loonie. Remember how it tumbled when he said an interest rate cut was still a possibility.

“Given the lack of traction in non-energy export volumes, which no doubt chafes Governor Poloz, the tone of the statement will likely continue to have a dovish slant, keeping the Canadian dollar on the defensive,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Benjamin Reitzes.

Bank of Nova Scotia expects there could be a “more nuanced way of referencing a generally dovish tone” given that there will be no monetary policy report or news conference this time out.

Here’s what Derek Holt, Scotiabank’s head of capital markets economics, believes are “among the considerations likely weighing on Poloz’s mind,” and which could be flagged in the statement:

Inflation: Annual inflation came in last week at 2.1 per cent for January, but that was driven by energy costs and the central bank’s favoured measures are well shy of its 2-per-cent target.

Trade: “Chief among the concerns will be that there has only been one good month for export volumes out of the past four and therefore this frustrates hope for the rotation of growth away from excess reliance on the household sector toward exports and investment.”

Trade policies: Canada isn’t immune despite Mr. Trump suggesting that only a tweak is needed where Canada’s concerned. “The ongoing risk of a U.S. border tax and its impact upon U.S. consumers and global protectionism would still raise vulnerabilities to the one-third of Canadian GDP that is reliant upon exports.”

Other U.S. policies: The Bank of Canada has little more clarity now than it did in January.

Economic indicators: “They have been generally mixed with upsides coming from manufacturing, wholesalers, and housing starts but downsides coming through exports while retail sales volumes were up solidly in November but gave it all back, plus a little, in December. Jobs have been the brightest part of the picture, but wage growth is a paltry 1 per cent year over year, and thus posing little cost-push type of inflation pressure.”

The loonie: The central bank could well flag again that the currency is “exacerbating ongoing competitiveness challenges and muting the outlook for exports.”

Mr. Trump didn’t provide much detail in his address to a joint session to a joint session of Congress late Tuesday, still leaving uncertainty for the central bank.

“In our view, it would be preferable for the BoC to keep intact its dovish rhetoric presented during the previous two decisions in January and December,” said Laurentian Bank Securities chief economist Sébastien Lavoie.

“Domestic economic conditions have improved somewhat, but the presence of a broad-based economic expansion remains a big question mark,” he added.

“And given the wide range of potential consequences from Trump’s future policies, as well as new developments in Europe, Canadian economic growth could disappoint in a not-so-distant future and expand at a pace below the rate of growth of potential output (about 1.5 per cent).”