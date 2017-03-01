Briefing highlights
- Loonie sinks to near 75-cent mark
- Odds of March Fed rate hike rise
- Global stock markets climb higher
- New York poised for stronger open
- BoC will take care not to juice loonie
- What else to watch for today
The odds of March
The loonie is taking it on the chin as the U.S. dollar rallies amid mounting speculation of a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
This comes just before a Bank of Canada decision, later in the morning, that is widely expected to take a different tack with a dovish statement.
The past several hours have seen marked shifts in currency markets, after two Fed officials raised the odds of another rate increase at their mid-March meeting. Markets now see an 80-per-cent chance that the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point on March 15, the ides of March.
This has all helped push down the Canadian dollar by almost a penny, close to 75 cents U.S. from Tuesday morning’s almost 76-cent level.
“Well, of course, the sharp revision in Fed rate hike expectations for March weighed on the loonie, especially given that the BoC is nowhere close to raising rates in Canada,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
Ms. Ozkardeskaya cited several strong economic signs in Canada, including labour competitiveness, stronger oil prices and a better export showing.
But at the same time, the Bank of Canada’s preferred measure of inflation is tame, allowing Governor Stephen Poloz to sit things out, and at the same time hopefully enjoy the fruits of a lower currency that he complains has already been dragged up along with the greenback since the U.S. election.
“Core inflation remains under control, giving BoC’s Poloz the possibility to remain seated on his hands for a longer period of time, and benefit from the Fed-BoC divergence as much as he could,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said.
“The Fed-BoC divergence hits that the loonie could below 75 cents against the greenback, and the bearish move could extend to 74- to 73.5-cent levels.”
This began Tuesday when John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, said he doesn’t see the need to wait on a rate move.
Mr. Williams is not a member of the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. But Bill Dudley, the New York Fed chief, is, and had a significant impact when he told CNN that a tighter benchmark rate is now more compelling.
“That has triggered a sharp repricing of the chance of a March rate hike,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.
“If the Fed likes to have the market price a move in before they act, they have now cleared themselves a path, with odds of 80 per cent implied by Fed Funds futures.”
- Fed officials jolt market with talk of pending rate hike
- Speculators in 'biggest bull bet' on loonie since last spring
- More Canadian travellers shun U.S. (No, not because of him)
- What Scotiabank is telling clients about the loonie
- 'Sheer cussedness' of the loonie confounds analysts
- David Parkinson: Why Poloz needs to shout louder to talk down loonie
- Scott Barlow: Loonie caught in 'Trump trade' dilemma
- But what if the loonie doesn't tumble?
- The loonie's inexplicable bump
Stocks on rise
Though all eyes were on Mr. Trump’s speech, it’s the Fed that is having a bigger impact on the markets by driving the U.S. dollar higher.
Stocks are also on the rise, with New York poised for a stronger open as investors still look to better times under Mr. Trump despite the lack of detail on his fiscal plans.
“Having built up expectations to elevated levels over the past few weeks, the president set himself an exceedingly bar to deliver, which always suggested that it could struggle to live up to expectations in terms of additional detail to what we already know,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson, referring to Mr. Trump’s address Tuesday night.
“Ultimately, that is the key benchmark here - yes, the speech was optimistic and Mr. Trump did come across as more presidential, however the speech merely confirmed a lot of the details that had been heavily trailed before,” he added.
“As to the key question as to whether it would come across as more or less bullish in terms of spending and rates, there was still a significant lack of detail. This may be more to do with tempering expectations until he puts his final plans through Congress ahead of any debt-ceiling negotiations.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each rose 0.2 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.7 and 1.3 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
“The U.S. stock markets are ready to renew records at the New York open, especially given that the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations could further boost the cross-asset flows from bonds to stock markets,” said London Capital Group’s Ms. Ozkardeskaya.
How markets ended Tuesday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
Chafing
On that note, Mr. Poloz is grappling with a lot as he and his Bank of Canada colleagues prepare for decision day.
First, don’t expect a change in the benchmark overnight rate from its current 0.5 per cent when they release their statement later in the morning.
You can, however, expect them to go out of their way to say nothing that could drive the Canadian dollar higher.
The central bank isn’t expected to stray much from its recent themes in the 10 a.m. ET statement.
We already know from January’s meeting that it’s concerned because bond yields and the loonie rose alongside those in the United States since Mr. Trump’s victory, though it has fallen in the past 24 hours.
We also know that the outlook for the U.S. is uncertain at this point.
Mr. Poloz is likely to cite these issues again, observers say, and certainly won’t want to drive up the loonie. Remember how it tumbled when he said an interest rate cut was still a possibility.
“Given the lack of traction in non-energy export volumes, which no doubt chafes Governor Poloz, the tone of the statement will likely continue to have a dovish slant, keeping the Canadian dollar on the defensive,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Benjamin Reitzes.
Bank of Nova Scotia expects there could be a “more nuanced way of referencing a generally dovish tone” given that there will be no monetary policy report or news conference this time out.
Here’s what Derek Holt, Scotiabank’s head of capital markets economics, believes are “among the considerations likely weighing on Poloz’s mind,” and which could be flagged in the statement:
Inflation: Annual inflation came in last week at 2.1 per cent for January, but that was driven by energy costs and the central bank’s favoured measures are well shy of its 2-per-cent target.
Trade: “Chief among the concerns will be that there has only been one good month for export volumes out of the past four and therefore this frustrates hope for the rotation of growth away from excess reliance on the household sector toward exports and investment.”
Trade policies: Canada isn’t immune despite Mr. Trump suggesting that only a tweak is needed where Canada’s concerned. “The ongoing risk of a U.S. border tax and its impact upon U.S. consumers and global protectionism would still raise vulnerabilities to the one-third of Canadian GDP that is reliant upon exports.”
Other U.S. policies: The Bank of Canada has little more clarity now than it did in January.
Economic indicators: “They have been generally mixed with upsides coming from manufacturing, wholesalers, and housing starts but downsides coming through exports while retail sales volumes were up solidly in November but gave it all back, plus a little, in December. Jobs have been the brightest part of the picture, but wage growth is a paltry 1 per cent year over year, and thus posing little cost-push type of inflation pressure.”
The loonie: The central bank could well flag again that the currency is “exacerbating ongoing competitiveness challenges and muting the outlook for exports.”
Mr. Trump didn’t provide much detail in his address to a joint session to a joint session of Congress late Tuesday, still leaving uncertainty for the central bank.
“In our view, it would be preferable for the BoC to keep intact its dovish rhetoric presented during the previous two decisions in January and December,” said Laurentian Bank Securities chief economist Sébastien Lavoie.
“Domestic economic conditions have improved somewhat, but the presence of a broad-based economic expansion remains a big question mark,” he added.
“And given the wide range of potential consequences from Trump’s future policies, as well as new developments in Europe, Canadian economic growth could disappoint in a not-so-distant future and expand at a pace below the rate of growth of potential output (about 1.5 per cent).”
- David Parkinson: Optimism riding high, but BoC biding time
What else to watch for today
Before Mr. Poloz, Statistics Canada will give us its latest measure of broad trade when it reports the country’s current account balance for the fourth quarter of last year.
Economists expect the 8:30 a.m. report to show the deficit narrowed to about $10-billion or less.
“Trade should have been helped by the [Canadian dollar], while foreign income receipts should have also been lifted by their translation into what was a weaker loonie on the quarter,” said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World markets, who expects to see a deficit of $9-billion.
- Follow our investor calendar
- Praise, scorn greet Vancouver's Trump tower debut
- Scotiabank sees wave of key bankers leave
- David Milstead: So much for Fairfax being a contrarian investor
- Jeffrey Jones: Canada should stock to own path in clean tech
Other news
Streetwise
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad
Next story| Learn More
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.