The loonie is taking it on the chin as the U.S. dollar rallies amid mounting speculation of a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

This comes just before a Bank of Canada decision, later in the morning, that is widely expected to take a different tack with a dovish statement.

The past several hours have seen marked shifts in currency markets, after two Fed officials raised the odds of another rate increase at their mid-March meeting. Markets now see an 80-per-cent chance that the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark rate by a quarter of a percentage point on March 15, the ides of March.

This has all helped push down the Canadian dollar by almost a penny, close to 75 cents U.S. from Tuesday morning’s almost 76-cent level.

“Well, of course, the sharp revision in Fed rate hike expectations for March weighed on the loonie, especially given that the BoC is nowhere close to raising rates in Canada,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

Ms. Ozkardeskaya cited several strong economic signs in Canada, including labour competitiveness, stronger oil prices and a better export showing.

But at the same time, the Bank of Canada’s preferred measure of inflation is tame, allowing Governor Stephen Poloz to sit things out, and at the same time hopefully enjoy the fruits of a lower currency that he complains has already been dragged up along with the greenback since the U.S. election.

“Core inflation remains under control, giving BoC’s Poloz the possibility to remain seated on his hands for a longer period of time, and benefit from the Fed-BoC divergence as much as he could,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said.

“The Fed-BoC divergence hits that the loonie could below 75 cents against the greenback, and the bearish move could extend to 74- to 73.5-cent levels.”

This began Tuesday when John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, said he doesn’t see the need to wait on a rate move.

Mr. Williams is not a member of the central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee. But Bill Dudley, the New York Fed chief, is, and had a significant impact when he told CNN that a tighter benchmark rate is now more compelling.

“That has triggered a sharp repricing of the chance of a March rate hike,” said Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

“If the Fed likes to have the market price a move in before they act, they have now cleared themselves a path, with odds of 80 per cent implied by Fed Funds futures.”