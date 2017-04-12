Briefing highlights
Reasons why
Expect Governor Stephen Poloz and his Bank of Canada colleagues to hold their key rate steady this morning, while upgrading their outlook for the economy.
Everyone believes the central bank will keep its benchmark rate at 0.5 per cent when it releases its decision and monetary policy report. At the same time, observers expect a stronger forecast for economic growth this year, about 2.3 or 2.4 per cent versus an earlier projection of 2.1 per cent.
Some economists say Mr. Poloz should herald Canada’s recent better-than-expected economic performance, rather than just cite global uncertainties such as U.S. trade policy, as he has been. Others say his caution is warranted.
“The bank has an interest in letting the Federal Reserve complete another hike or two before it moves on Canadian rates, and thereby prevent the Canadian dollar from appreciating,” said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.
“Governor Poloz seems convinced that even if consumers and homebuilding are growth drivers today, their pace is unsustainable.”
So the central bank can be expected to “stall for time” later in the morning, as Mr. Shenfeld put it.
“While we understand the motivation, we’re not fans of cherry-picking the weakest economic indicators to paint a negative picture of what have been a few good quarters,” Mr. Shenfeld said.
“But the governor seems inclined to do so,” he added.
“Look for an emphasis on the softest wage readings ... the scattered disappointments in the latest data (February net trade), and the lightest inflation measure.”
Bank of Montreal’s economics department, which has called on Mr. Poloz to be more upbeat publicly, gives 10 reasons for the central bank to “lighten up.” Cited by chief economist Douglas Porter and senior economist Benjamin Reitzes:
Economic growth: Canada’s economy has expanded at a strong annual pace of 4.3 per cent since mid-2016.
“Growth in that rarified air for a seven-month stretch has happened only a few times since 2000,” said Mr. Porter and Mr. Reitzes.
Jobs: Employment has been strong since the summer of 2016, rising by “a crackling 2.3-per-cent annual rate in the past eight months – again, one of the fastest rates since early last decade.”
Business investment: A sore point, this one, having collapsed from the oil shock. But the central bank’s own business outlook survey recently showed spending plans rising. Caution is still warranted but “the deep drag from this component looks to be over.”
Trade: We had one bad month after a string of wins as Canada plunged back into a trade deficit in February. But the BMO economists and others cited the recent overall improvement.
Toronto housing: Everyone’s hot button. “While no one expects the bank to tighten monetary policy simply to address a blazing hot housing market in a few regions, it would be helpful if officials stopped musing about the possibility of further rate cuts and hint at the eventuality of higher borrowing costs.”
Bonds: Yes, yields have climbed but are still “incredibly low,” with little to suggest a near-term spike.
Stocks: Okay, the benchmark Toronto index has been something of a laggard, but remains near record levels. “The index is less than 2 per cent from its February peak, and the near-20-per-cent total return in the past year is hardly indicative of a bleak outlook.”
Commodities: Prices are stable, though not stellar. “Most critically, oil prices seem to have regained their equilibrium.”
Inflation: While “policy doves” cite the lame nature of so-called core prices, which exclude volatile items, they’re actually just a shade below their longer-term averages. And overall annual inflation is at the Bank of Canada’s target level of 2 per cent. Core inflation is a lagging indicator, and “calm conditions today are no guarantee of calm conditions tomorrow.”
What markets think: “We would not dare wheel out the word credibility, but if the bank persistently talks down the economy in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, there is the real risk that market participants will simply tune them out.”
Markets mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, but up across Europe and poised to open stronger in New York.
“Risk appetite has staged another impressive recovery in the past 12 hours, reminding everyone that this is still a bull market,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up 0.4 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was above 75 cents U.S., while oil continued to rally.
“Saudi Arabia has dropped another hint about further production cuts, providing yet more strength to the currently unstoppable rally in crude,” Mr. Beauchamp said.
“Riyadh is not the only OPEC member to think such cuts are needed, but it is the one whose view really counts, and thus we might see others fall into line in due course,” he added.
“It’s tough being bearish on crude.”
How markets ended Tuesday
What else to watch for today
And on the matter of housing, we’ll see the March reading of the Teranet-National Bank home price index later in the morning.
Expect to see that Toronto prices surged again in March, as local reports have highlighted.
And watch Vancouver, where prices slipped earlier this year on a monthly basis, then were flat, and then perked up again in February.
