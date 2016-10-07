Briefing highlights
- B.C., Ontario and the golden goose
- British pound suffers 'flash crash'
- But for London, stock markets sink
The golden goose
The death of the golden goose in British Columbia and Ontario threatens to ripple through the economies of Canada’s strongest provinces.
Economists are already redoing their forecasts in the wake of policy moves aimed at taming the Vancouver and Toronto housing markets.
This is not to suggest policy makers are wrong in trying to cool things down - God knows, someone had to do something - only that there will be an impact.
Which, of course, is arguably better than a burst bubble.
The frothy Vancouver market was already cooling, even before the federal government’s new measures this week and an earlier provincial tax on foreign buyers of area properties. And Toronto was forecast to cool at some point next year.
Both B.C. and Ontario now have to come to grips with a slowdown in housing will affect their broader economies.
“While both provinces are expected to continue performing well over the coming years, they, too, have a new reality to deal with - increased scrutiny on the housing market,” Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce economists Andrew Grantham and Nick Exarhos said in a new study this week.
The slowdown in housing is expected to hit B.C. harder given the impact the industry has had on both the economy and the province’s finances.
The economies of the two provinces, the strongest in the country, have expanded at paces that top 2 per cent, with much of that strength coming from the housing sector, said Mr. Grantham and Mr. Exarhos.
“While housing-related activities don’t make up an outsized share of the labour market, construction and real estate services have disproportionately contributed to employment growth over the last decade,” they noted.
“And these only measure the direct impact of housing on the economy, failing to take into account indirect impacts such as retail sales for household goods and furnishings,” the CIBC economists added.
“The other major impact from housing has been on provincial finances, particularly in B.C. Intakes from land transfer taxes there are slated to swell to over $2-billion in fiscal 2016-17, double the level they stood at just two years ago.”
Notable, too, is that the province’s last budget didn’t factor in a “significant retrenchment” in revenues tied to housing.
B.C. has been in a strong fiscal position, but that would have looked far different absent the housing boom.
“Keeping a balanced budget without that windfall may have meant less growth in government spending, which in itself would impact GDP growth,” Mr. Grantham and Mr. Exarhos said, though land transfer taxes aren’t as important to Ontario.
Both provinces will “likely see somewhat softer growth” as the boom fades.
CIBC now expects economic growth in B.C. will slow to 2.2 per cent in each of 2017 and 2018, with Ontario also coming in at slower paces of 2.2 and 2.3 per cent.
TD had downgraded the B.C. and Ontario economies even before the new federal measures, projecting growth will ease in B.C. to just 2 per cent next year and 1.8 per cent in 2018. Ontario is expected to also see a slower pace, of 2 per cent and 1.7 per cent.
If you want a sense of the Vancouver market after just two months of the new 15-per-cent tax, take a look at this chart from BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Sal Guatieri.
While Vancouver’s benchmark price is still up hugely, Mr. Guatieri pointed to the average sales value.
“The monthly drop was more than double the second-worst one on record,” he said.
“The collapse was almost entirely in detached homes, i.e., the segment prized by wealthy foreign buyers.”
And that was before Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s new measures. So as Mr. Guatieri put it, “stay tuned.”
- Barrie McKenna: BoC backs bid to cool housing
- Tim Kiladze, Tamsin McMahon: Banks warm to sharing mortgage risks
Currency market turmoil
Every stock market is in the red so far, but for London’s FTSE 100, which is enjoying a “flash crash” in Britain’s currency.
“Sterling was drunk yesterday, went completely mad late in the evening, and probably has a terrible headache this morning, said Kit Juckes, the chief of foreign exchange at Société Générale.
“It probably ought to be left to sleep it off today, before the next moment of madness.”
As our European correspondent Eric Reguly reports, the British pound plunged at one point, driven down by a “flash crash” blamed on computers.
“Traders woke up to yet another reminder of the fragility of financial markets, with sterling staging a flash crash overnight, tumbling 6 per cent and then bouncing in quick succession,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“Widely attributed to the influence of algorithmic black box trading, the initial selling pressure appears to have been attributed to hard line Brexit comments from Francois Hollande,” he added.
“The comments may provide convenient justification, but the real reason will be much harder to determine. What is clear is that at times of relative illiquidity, the influence of trading robots will grow, raising the potential for these events to occur again.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.4 per cent.
The FTSE 100 was up 1 per cent by about 6:05 a.m. ET, while Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down 0.3 per cent.
“A weaker pound continues to be a positive for U.K. equities, which were flirting with record highs,” said CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler.
“But the size of the drop in currency markets was not mirrored in the rise in the FTSE 100. The benefits of a weaker pound for exports and higher inflation are being offset by a concern the exchange rate’s decline has become destabilizing.”
New York futures were also down.
Where markets ended Thursday
