Stakes high as Trump meets Xi
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are plunging into what promises to be a crucial few days for U.S.-China trade relations.
The question, of course, is whether the American and Chinese leaders can avert a destructive economic war.
Mr. Trump heads into a two-day meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort having long promised action against what he says are Beijing’s unfair trade practices, and having already warned the summit will be a difficult one.
“Xi is not known to play golf, and the meeting has been overshadowed by Trump’s tweet that it would be ‘very difficult,’” said Alvin Tan of Société Générale.
“The most positive thing to say is that expectations surrounding the summit are correspondingly low.”
Jasper Lawler, senior market analyst at London Capital Group, agreed these could be a rough two days.
“The assumption seems to be that Trump will toe the line for President Xi,” Mr. Lawler said.
“This seems like a big assumption. Confronting German Chancellor [Angela] Merkel over Germany’s NATO contributions is not the action of a man who kowtows to foreign leaders.”
Investors are fretting over the far-reaching impact of a potential trade war between the two economic powers.
“When it comes to risk sentiment ... markets are likely to take their cue from the two-day meeting between President Xi and President Trump starting on Thursday in Florida with the U.S-China trade deficit at the top of the agenda,” said Michala Marcussen, Société Générale’s global head of economics.
Mark McCormick, the North American head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities, agreed.
“It is not clear this week’s U.S.-China summit will have immediate [foreign-exchange] implications, but a shift back to trade policy could challenge a shaky risk environment,” he said.
The most troubling outcome from all this, of course, would be Mr. Trump slapping Beijing with a 45-per-cent tariff on Chinese imports, as he has threatened, said Société Générale’s Ms. Marcussen.
“At the other end of the spectra, China could promise to support Trump’s infrastructure plans and thus also job creation in the U.S.,” she added.
Ms. Marcussen also cited Beijing’s argument that the United States’ $313-billion (U.S.) trade gap has nothing to do with trade practices or currency devaluation, but is rather tied to differences in economic structure and specialization.
“China, moreover, would like to see the U.S. open up on high-technology exports and on China investment into the U.S.,” she said, warning just how much is at stake here.
“Should the Trump administration opt to slam a 45-per-cent tariff on U.S. imports from China, then that would most likely unleash a trade war triggering a negative financial shock with ramifications for the entire global economy,” Ms. Marcussen said.
There are “face-saving” options, though, and she expects a trade war to be averted in the end.
But it won’t end with this meeting, which sets the stage for what will be a key Treasury Department report on currency manipulation expected in mid-April.
Remember that Mr. Trump pledged to label Beijing a manipulator in his first 100 days, and observers wonder whether this report could mark that moment.
It’s possible the report could take issue not only with China, but with others, as well, noted Daniel Hui of JPMorgan Chase.
The Trump administration hasn’t been shy about citing its concerns with other countries, such as Germany and Japan.
“If the administration indeed uses the Treasury currency report to openly cite dissatisfactions with currency policies in China and elsewhere, it would be yet another ratcheting up of the tension and rhetoric over trade,” Mr. Hui said.
“But it would be one that would be yet more signalling, rather than something immediately consequential, since the mandated remedial steps demanded to be taken against currency manipulators is in fact quite mild,” he added.
“Over time, however, this would likely reinforce the intensification of trade enforcement actions, and could set the stage for a more contentious trade agreement negotiation process, once they actually begin (e.g. formal NAFTA renegotiations will not even begin until after a 90-day consultation period with Congress.)”
Mr. Xi, at least, can point in the two-day summit to the fact that the U.S.-China trade gap has been cut by 17 per cent since 2015, even though the yuan has eroded against the U.S. dollar to the tune of 10 per cent, said Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri.
“Moreover, there is potential for further shrinkage given the recent stability in the currency,” he said.
“But, we’ll see who is better at the art of the deal.”
Stocks tumble
Global markets are generally sinking so far as everything from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes to U.S. tax reform to the Trump-Xi meeting weigh on the minds of investors.
“U.S. markets will continue to digest the Fed minutes, as well as comments from Speaker [Paul] Ryan that hint at a further delay to tax reform,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“In addition, the meeting between Trump and Xi provides the opportunity for fresh worrying, although expectations are so low that anything short of a PR disaster will be greatly received.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.4 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:50 a.m. ET.
New York futures were little changed, and the Canadian dollar was sitting at just about 74.5 cents U.S.
“It turned out to be a tricky day for investors yesterday, with buoyant economic data on the one hand but a lack of conviction on the other, as European markets struggled to go anywhere while U.S. markets turned sharply lower late on after the latest Fed minutes,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“This late slide looks set to weigh on Europe’s markets this morning ahead of the start of today’s nervously anticipated meeting between presidents Trump and Xi,” he added in a research note before European stocks began trading.
“What President Trump will we see, the one who met U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, or the one who met German Chancellor Angela Merkel? It is this unpredictability that makes markets nervous, particularly since, by his own admission, the U.S. president expects the meeting to be difficult, even moreso given another missile test this week by North Korea.”
How markets ended Wednesday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
- Jennifer Dowty: Canaccord reveals top 20 stock picks
Inside the Market
- Barrie McKenna: Ottawa, provinces to liberalize trade
In case you missed it
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we'll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
