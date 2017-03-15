Briefing highlights
167.3%
Canadian household debt-to-income ratio
Richer, deeper in debt
Canadians are growing ever richer and ever deeper in debt.
The key measure of household debt to disposable income rose in the fourth quarter of last year to 167.3 per cent, which means we owed about $1.67 for every dollar of adjusted disposable income, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday.
That measure rose as the pace of debt growth, at 1.2 per cent, eclipsed that on the income side, albeit only slightly with the latter at 1.1 per cent.
The report comes amid repeated warnings from several groups about swollen debt levels in Canada. The latest, from the Bank for International Settlements last week, indicated a mounting threat to the country’s banking system.
Canadian families borrowed $28.4-billion in the last quarter of 2016, a marked rise from the third quarter’s $18.7-billion. Of that, mortgages accounted for $18.9-billion, a rise of $1.2-billion. Other forms of consumer credit rose $8.5-billion to $9.5-billion, the agency said.
Of course, Canadians are growing wealthier at the same time, largely as property values rise along with stocks.
Household net worth, on a per-capita basis, climbed to $281,300, driven by a 1.2-per-cent rise in stocks and funds. Non-financial assets, including real estate, rose 0.9 per cent.
Canadians now owe a total of more than $2-trillion, with mortgage debt accounting for $1.3-trillion of that.
The Credit Counselling Society, a non-profit group, warned again of the ills of such high levels of debt.
“Simply making minimum payments on debt can become a serious problem,” said Scott Hannah, the group’s president.
“With credit cards, it makes everything you purchase far more expensive and can starve other areas of your budget, such as emergency or retirement savings,” he added.
“With homes, interest rates will rise someday, easy access to credit can disappear, and mortgage debt renewed at higher rates could squeeze people’s budgets.”
What else to watch for today
Two U.S. economic indicators in the morning – retail sales and inflation – are just the warm-up act for the main event.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by one-quarter of a percentage point. Markets take that as a given, and they’ll be watching to see new projections from the U.S. central bank and what chair Janet Yellen has to say at a news conference.
“After being viewed as a long shot up until just a couple of weeks ago, the market has come to price in the March Fed move we had thought was likely,” said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.
“But what does that mean for stocks, which have been roaring ahead post-Trump?” he added.
“Looking back at the most recent moves, equities may be due for a breather. Slightly less monetary accommodation may be part of the story, but the recent run in stocks has pushed several valuation metrics to levels that will need realized earnings to play catch-up.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far in the run-up to the Fed decision.
“The major focus is on whether it will be a hawkish or a dovish hike,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“At the beginning of the year, the Fed was expected to proceed with three rate hikes in 2017,” she added.
“A hawkish stance would shift the expectations toward four rate hikes instead.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each lost 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 8:05 a.m. ET, and Germany's DAX was little changed.
New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was just below the 74.5-cent (U.S.) mark.
How markets ended Tuesday
Watercooler
While some of us are fretting over our debts, and others over the Fed’s projections, you can bet the office chat will be about the spectacle that was Tuesday night’s leak of Donald Trump’s tax forms.
For Europe, there’s also the not-so-small matter of the Netherlands election.
First, what played out late Tuesday: Rachel Maddow unveiled on MSNBC that Trump was taxed $38-million (U.S.) on income of $150-million in 2005, which means a rate of 25 per cent, having written off $100-million in corporate losses.
Ms. Maddow had promised to release the details in the run-up to the show, prompting the White House to issue a statement beforehand maintaining that MSNBC, “desperate for ratings,” broke the law.
And as The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz writes, the show and its producers “teased, toyed and played their audience for a bunch of basic-cable rubes.”
We’ll see what more Mr. Trump has to say later in the morning.
- Yahoo attack indictments reportedly coming
- Quebecor swings to quarterly profit
- Manulife gets green light to cater to investors in China
Other news
