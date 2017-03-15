Canadians are growing ever richer and ever deeper in debt.

The key measure of household debt to disposable income rose in the fourth quarter of last year to 167.3 per cent, which means we owed about $1.67 for every dollar of adjusted disposable income, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday.

That measure rose as the pace of debt growth, at 1.2 per cent, eclipsed that on the income side, albeit only slightly with the latter at 1.1 per cent.

The report comes amid repeated warnings from several groups about swollen debt levels in Canada. The latest, from the Bank for International Settlements last week, indicated a mounting threat to the country’s banking system.

Canadian families borrowed $28.4-billion in the last quarter of 2016, a marked rise from the third quarter’s $18.7-billion. Of that, mortgages accounted for $18.9-billion, a rise of $1.2-billion. Other forms of consumer credit rose $8.5-billion to $9.5-billion, the agency said.

Of course, Canadians are growing wealthier at the same time, largely as property values rise along with stocks.

Household net worth, on a per-capita basis, climbed to $281,300, driven by a 1.2-per-cent rise in stocks and funds. Non-financial assets, including real estate, rose 0.9 per cent.

Canadians now owe a total of more than $2-trillion, with mortgage debt accounting for $1.3-trillion of that.

The Credit Counselling Society, a non-profit group, warned again of the ills of such high levels of debt.

“Simply making minimum payments on debt can become a serious problem,” said Scott Hannah, the group’s president.

“With credit cards, it makes everything you purchase far more expensive and can starve other areas of your budget, such as emergency or retirement savings,” he added.

“With homes, interest rates will rise someday, easy access to credit can disappear, and mortgage debt renewed at higher rates could squeeze people’s budgets.”