- HSBC warns Canadians on debt, home prices
- TransCanada gets Keystone presidential permit
- Stocks mixed amid Trump health-care showdown
- Asian markets rise, Europe slipping
- New York poised for stronger open
- Loonie just shy of 75-cent mark
- What to expect today on inflation
HSBC warns on debt
The chorus grows ever louder as yet another major group warns of the threat to Canada from swollen household debts.
Putting Canada second only to Australia in a ranking of household debt as a percentage of gross domestic product, global bank HSBC singled out a handful of countries in a quarterly economic report.
“In the large developed economies, credit growth may have picked up, but the growth rates are not yet ringing alarm bells,” HSBC said.
Not so fast ...
“Instead, it is the smaller more indebted developed markets where the financial stability risks are growing,” the bank added.
“In Norway, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand and Canada house prices have risen quite substantially (especially in recent years) and credit growth is reasonably strong. These countries may be vulnerable to the sort of slowdown that the BIS refer to.”
HSBC was citing the Bank for International Settlements, a body of central banks that warned in a recent report of the growing risk of a financial crisis in Canada.
In a separate section of HSBC’s study, its chief economist in Canada, David Watt, noted household debt is now at a record, above 100 per cent of GDP, amid “signs of overvaluation” in the housing market.
Mr. Watt thus joined a chorus of voices from Bay Street to Basel, where the BIS is based, with his alarm.
The main focus in Canada has been on Vancouver, where sales are tumbling but home prices remain exceptionally high, and Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario, where prices are rising at a fantastic pace.
“We believe household debt and real home price gains are unsustainable,” Mr. Watt said, citing, like others, how this is the biggest risk to Canada.
“The recent increase in longer-term interest rates emphasizes in our view of the vulnerability of the household sector,” he added.
Keystone approved
TransCanada Corp. now has the go-ahead for its controversial Keystone XL pipeline.
“This is a significant milestone for the Keystone XL project,” chief executive officer Russ Girling said in a statement announced that he now has a presidential permit to build the pipeline that would carry Canadian crude to American refiners.
President Donald Trump is expected to announce the approval later in the morning, with Mr. Girling by his side.
This was one of the president’s pledges during the campaign after the Canadian crude pipe to American refiners was turned down by the former administration among widespread protests.
TransCanada said it has also now ended its challenge under the North American free-trade agreement.
At the White House meeting, Reuters reports, will also be Sean McGarvey, the chief of North America’s Building Trades Unions.
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far as investors await the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s showdown over health care.
Mr. Trump is demanding House Republicans hold a delayed vote and approve his health care reforms, or he’ll leave Obamacare in place.
Markets have been gyrating as this plays out, given it is the first test of the president’s programs. If he fails, it raises questions about his tax and economic programs.
“It looks set to be a disappointing week for stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic as a semblance of realism starts to creep into proceedings in terms of what the new U.S. administration will be able to deliver in terms of its reform program in the coming weeks and months,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“Promises of action are all well and good, but unfortunately President Trump’s words are now coming up against the realities of Washington politics, where things move much more slowly than he is probably used to when it comes to business,” Mr. Hewson added.
“It also means that investors will have to readjust their expectations in terms of administration deliverables and timetables, in terms of banking and tax reform, as the promise of a speedy turnaround in a new health care bill is likely to take longer than anticipated.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.6 per cent.
Major indexes are slipping across Europe, though. London’s FTSE 100 was down slight ly by about 5:25 a.m. ET, while Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent.
New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was just shy of the 75-cent U.S. mark.
“The U.S. dollar pared losses against the G10 currencies as the critical health-care vote has been delayed,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“President Donald Trump expects the deal to be validated on Friday,” she added.
“A validation would also grant Trump the credibility on his ability to pass through his fiscal policies, including tax reforms and large infrastructure spending. An eventual failure could let down investors, yet it is worth noting that the major market focus is still on the U.S.’s fiscal plans, and the Trump administration could carry on with its expansive fiscal plans regardless of a disappointment on the health-care bill.”
How markets ended Thursday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
What to watch for today
We’ll learn exactly how much more we’ve been paying later in the morning.
Economists expect Statistics Canada’s 8:30 a.m. ET report to put annual inflation at between 2.1 and 2.4 per cent for February.
On a month-over-month basis, Toronto-Dominion Bank economists believe consumer prices rose a modest 0.2 per cent.
“While energy prices are expected to fall in February, they are forecast to register another double-digit year-over-year increase,” TD said.
“We also anticipate higher shelter prices due to tightness in the Canadian housing market. Meanwhile food prices are expected to remain weak on a year-over-year basis, mostly because of a strong base effect and intense competition at grocery stores.”
- Follow our investor calendar
- U.S. set to approve Keystone XL pipeline
Other news
- David Berman: It's well worth kicking the tires of Martinrea stock
Inside the Market
- Robert Fife, Steven Chase: China wants full access to Canada's economy
In case you missed it
Want to interact with other informed Canadians and Globe journalists? Join our exclusive Globe and Mail subscribers Facebook group
