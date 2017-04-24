Canada-U.S. trade tensions have moved quickly from “tweaks to teats,” as Bank of Montreal puts it.

Next up, and long contentious, is softwood lumber.

Indeed, the decision by the U.S. Commerce Department on preliminary countervailing duties Tuesday promises to raise the temperature to the point where milk boils.

Which is where we left off last week as President Donald Trump, first in America’s dairy heartland of Wisconsin and then later at the White House, unleashed a scathing attack on Canada’s dairy industry and its supply management regime.

He also cited energy and lumber, leading observers to warn that Canada will face tough negotiations when the North American free-trade agreement is opened for discussion again. His comments also suggested he wants more than just the “tweak” to the Canada-U.S. relationship that he initially suggested.

“A recent Canadian decision to apply restrictions on a milk product ingredient, that was previously unrestricted, provided a convenient focus for the president, so it’s unclear whether he had issue with this one recent decision or the system in general,” said BMO deputy chief economist Michael Gregory.

“It’s noteworthy that nothing was said about poultry and eggs,” he added in a report titled “From tweaks to teats.”

“However, this did serve notice that, potentially, Canada’s dairy and other supply management systems, currently excluded from NAFTA, could find their way back on the negotiation table later this year.”

Then there are Canadian softwood lumber exports, which hold more than 30 per cent of the U.S. market.

As The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang reports, the Commerce Department is expected Tuesday to detail preliminary countervailing duties on those exports.

Expect levies of 20 to 30 per cent, according to BMO, with a final decision next year and a second finding on anti-dumping duties in June.

“Showcasing the elegance of free markets, lumber prices spiked 25 per cent in February as Canadian producers worked through the mental math and established de-facto tariff pricing,” Mr. Gregory said.

“Though prices have ebbed slightly, they still remain over 15 per cent above their January levels as holdout U.S. buyers were finally forced to bite.”

Canada is the U.S. administration’s latest target. Remember Mr. Trump’s earlier trade threats against Mexico and China, though he backed off his vow to label Beijing a currency manipulator in exchange for help against North Korea. Though there is the steel probe launched last week.

“Elements in the White House want to keep the protectionist drum beating, so if not China this week and having beaten the Mexican case to death, it might have simply been Canada’s turn,” Mr. Gregory said.

Mr. Trump has been moving methodically to advance his trade agenda, noted Angelo Katsoras, geopolitical analyst at National Bank of Canada, adding there’s a lot the president can do on his own while skirting Congress.

Perhaps Beijing, having been let off the hook for now, should take note of how Mr. Trump has moved from tweaks to teats where Canada’s concerned.

Of course, maybe Ottawa should take some solace from his about-face on China. As in, maybe there’s something Canada has that Mr. Trump wants. Like oil.

Indeed, if you remove energy from the equation, the Americans would be running a trade surplus with Canada of $28-billion (U.S.), rather than the small $11-billion deficit, noted BMO’s Mr. Gregory.

“And, it’s not like U.S. energy imports from Canada are supplanting domestic production; they are supplanting imports from other countries (many of whom are undemocratically governed and do not give U.S. companies the same access as Canada does),” he said.

“As America’s largest source of energy imports, any U.S.-based trade restrictions (there is a buzz in Washington about a potential energy import tax to help pay for tax reform and cuts elsewhere) will almost immediately hurt consumers (voters) via pump prices.”