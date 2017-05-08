Briefing highlights
- Aging parents cost kids big time
- Global stock markets mixed
- Coach to buy Kate Spade
- New York set for weaker open
- Canadian dollar just above 73 cents
- Shorting of loonie at record levels
- What to watch for this week
$3,300
Direct annual expense of parent care
The easiest way to look at it is that Canada now has more parents and fewer kids, as a percentage of the population, and that the kids are paying big time.
Indeed, says a new study from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, the cost is $33-billion a year in direct expenses and lost work and vacation time.
It’s not an equal burden, either, falling largely on the shoulders of lower-income earners and women, the research by CIBC economists Benjamin Tal and Royce Mendes finds.
And those costs are only going to mount, they said in the report released today.
“Combining those direct and indirect costs, we are talking about an estimated $33-billion annually, and that will only grow over time,” Mr. Tal and Mr. Mendes said in their study, based partly on a poll.
“In fact, in real dollars, we estimate that costs will mushroom by more than 20 per cent over the next 10 years due solely to the changing demographics,” they added.
“Add in the fact that costs associated with the elderly are already rising faster than the pace of inflation because of the high demand for such goods and services ... and you can see that this will be a major consideration for a number of Canadians.”
(Please don’t tell my kids that. I grew up listening to The Who singing My Generation and urging our parents to f-fade away.)
As this chart shows, the 65-and-up crowd is living longer and, thus, accounting for an ever-larger percentage of the population. And going forward, this will see “explosive growth” in that group, with both the percentage and pace of the rise picking up.
(Given that we’re talking about my g-g-g-generation, I can live with that.)
The economic Impact will be sweeping, said Mr. Tal and Mr. Mendes, noting that the number of caregivers will shrink alongside.
“Everything from interest rates to consumer preferences will see an impact,” the CIBC economists said.
“There will be a number of costs for these Canadians to bear, including both out-of-pocket expenses and loss of labour income due to time spent caring for aging parents,” they added.
(Oh, if only Dylan knew then what we know now about old roads rapidly agin’.)
About 14 per cent of Canadians whose parents are 65 and up, or almost 2 million people, pay direct annual costs averaging $3,300 to take care of their folks. That’s a hit of more than $6-billion, and probably a low-ball one at that.
This falls disproportionately on people who earn less than $50,000 a year, and who spend an average 30 per cent more on such costs than those whose incomes top $100,000. There’s a regional element, too, with Ontario and Quebec below the national average.
Still, those expenses “pale in comparison” to the cost of taking time off work, said Mr. Tal and Mr. Mendes.
Almost 30 per cent of people with older parents have to take work time for caregiving, to the tune of about 450 hours annually.
“Given the average wage in Canada, that translates into roughly $27-billion of lost income or foregone vacation time,” the CIBC economists said.
(I don’t think Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young had basic math in mind when they sang about teaching children and parents well.)
“And, that doesn’t even take into account the reduced potential for job mobility or promotion that could be associated with taking that amount of time off from work,” said Mr. Tal and Mr. Mendes.
“Again, the likelihood of needing to take time off to care for a parent increases as you move down the income scale ... It’s worth noting that there is also a clear gender story here, with women taking 30 per cent more time off than men to care for aging parents.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with stocks largely sliding in Europe and poised to open lower in New York.
Tokyo’s Nikkei surged 2.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up slightly by about 5:15 a.m. ET, though Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.8 per cent.
New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was just above 73 cents (U.S.).
“Emmanuel Macron’s win in the second round of the French election has generated nothing like the excitement seen in markets two weeks ago, when the young candidate topped the polling in the first round,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“With markets having rallied throughout last week in expectation of a Macron win, there was little upside left for equities and the euro.”
How markets ended Friday
Coach to buy Kate Spade
Two big names in high-priced goods have struck a $2.4-billion (U.S.) deal to create what they say will be the first New York-based “house of modern luxury lifestyle brands.”
Coach Inc. announced plans to bid $18.50 a share cash for Kate Spade & Co., which it said marked a 27.5-per-cent premium to the closing price of Kate Spade shares the day before speculation of a deal for the latter filtered through markets late last year.
“Due to the complementary nature of our respective businesses, we believe that we can realize a run rate of approximately $50-million in synergies within three years of the deal closing,” Coach chief financial officer Kevin Wills said in a statement.
“These cost synergies will be realized through operational efficiencies, improved scale and inventory management, and the optimization of Kate Spade’s supply chain network.”
- Coach to buy rival Kate Spade for $2.4-billion
Bird hunting
Speculators are shorting the loonie like never before.
The latest numbers from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, measured as of last Tuesday and released Friday, show the net short position against the Canadian dollar rising again, to $3.5-billion (U.S.).
“In contract terms, gross shorts have pushed to a fresh record, reaching 114,000 contracts, exceeding the prior 108,000 record from December, 2015,” Bank of Nova Scotia foreign exchange strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret said in a report.
The loonie has been hammered of late, driven down by several developments: Slumping oil prices, trade tensions between Canada and the United States, concerns over the troubles at Home Capital Group Inc. and Toronto’s housing bubble, and the diverging interest rate policies of the Canadian and U.S. central banks.
“After rallying strongly out of the gate through February, recent troubles in the alternative mortgage space have pulled [financial stocks] back down to sit little-changed on the year, while the always-reliable ‘short Canada’ crowd appears to be stalking the housing market yet again,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic.
“And, not to be forgotten, broad-based concerns over U.S. trade policy, specifically with action in softwood lumber and more broadly with threats against NAFTA, have surely weighed on sentiment,” he added.
“While Canadian stocks have faded against that backdrop, the loonie has absorbed even more of the weakness, sinking below the 73-cent level at one point on Friday.”
- How Home Capital, housing bubble are feeding loonie's fall
- Jacqueline Nelson, Clare O'Hara: Home Capital faces hard questions after earnings delay
- Janet McFarland, Rachelle Younglai: Home Capital faces debt deadline
- David Berman: The rise and fall of Home Capital
- Scott Barlow: An important new indicator for the loonie
- Loonie sinks below 73¢: The sharks are 'sniffing so much blood'
- Udder nonsense: Lactose, lumber and the loonie
- Trump's NAFTA threat far worse than it looks
- Canada braces for lengthy softwood battle
- A guide to the trade spats
What to watch for this week
There are no slam-bang economic releases in the calendar, but there’s still a lot to ponder.
Notably, the latest quarterly report from embattled Home Capital, which was delayed from last week. And he impact of the alternative mortgage lender is not to be underplayed.
“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Canada, with the alternative mortgage market turmoil striking first, followed by a rout in oil prices,” said Benjamin Reitzes of BMO.
“Those two events have woken up the Canada bears and we’ve seen international inquiries spike over the past week.”
There’s also the election in British Columbia, a meeting of Group of Seven finance officials in Italy, and some some stats from the U.S. to close out the week.
“Canada’s third most populous province could see a meaningful shift in fiscal policy, but you’ll want to wait for the actual results on this one,” BMO’s Mr. Kavcic said of B.C.’s Tuesday election.
The calendar:
Monday
The quarterly earnings parade continues, with reports from Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd., Morneau Shepell Inc., Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc., Tyson Foods Inc. and Yellow Pages Ltd.
Tuesday
Besides the B.C. election, more earnings: Allergen PLC, Callidus Capital Corp., E-L Financial Corp., Franco-Nevada Corp., George Weston Ltd., Iamgold Corp., Silver Wheaton Corp., Sun Life Financial Inc., TMX Group Ltd. and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Wednesday
Earnings: Finning International Inc., Gluskin Sheff + Associates, Linamar Corp. and New Flyer Industries Inc.
Thursday
G7 finance ministers kick off a meeting in Italy. And Bombardier Inc., in the spotlight because of a controversy over executive pay and the fact that Boeing Co. is seeking countervailing duties against the Canadian plane and train maker, reports its quarterly results.
There are also two central bank decisions, from the Bank of England the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
Also on tap are financial results from CI Financial Corp., Canadian Tire Corp., Enbridge Inc., Equitable Group Inc., MEG Energy Corp., Magna International Inc., Power Financial Corp., Quebecor Inc. and Sprott Inc.
Friday
We’ll get reports on April retail sales and inflation in the U.S.
Earnings reports slow down, but Onex Corp., Power Corp. and Riocan REIT will share their latest with investors.
- The week ahead in Canadian business
- See our B.C. election primer
- Canadians not concerned about technology's impact on economy
- Ian McGugan: Why stocks may stay frothy for years
- Brent Jang: U.S. bed makers lose sleep over softwood dispute
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
Want to interact with other informed Canadians and Globe journalists? Join our exclusive Globe and Mail subscribers Facebook group
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad
Next story| Learn More
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Trending
Most popular videos »
-
News
Man believed to be 147 years old laid to rest in Indonesia
Arts
Alec Baldwin says Trump refused SNL invite
Arts
Freak hailstorm halts the MTV Awards red carpet
News
In victory speech, Emmanuel Macron pledges to serve France with 'humility and love'
-
News
Macron storms to victory in French election
News
Video: As heavy rains pelt Canada, Quebec summons military aid
Video
Video: Carrick Talks Money: Ways in which your finances are tied to the housing market
Life
Twin sisters give birth to boys on same day
-
Report on Business
Money Monitor: How to have less tax taken off your paycheque
Report on Business
Inside the Market: What investors should know when it comes to changes to NAFTA
News
Explore the 1930s system that directs trains through Toronto’s Union Station
News
Chibok girls released by Boko Haram arrive in Abuja
More from The Globe and Mail
Most popular
-
May 8: Your daily horoscope
-
Morning Briefing: Aging parents cost $33-billion a year (but don't tell our kids that)
-
Canadians still pro-immigration, but souring on United States: survey
-
Floods wreak havoc in Canada as Montreal declares emergency
-
Conservative leadership candidates play fast and loose with Charter rights