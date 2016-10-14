Canada’s realtors are taking a shot at Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s housing market crackdown, warning his new rules will spark even more uncertainty and hit first-time buyers.

The comments from Canadian Real Estate Association officials came as they released monthly statistics confirming that the Toronto housing market is flying high while Vancouver cools quickly.

Mr. Morneau’s tax and mortgage rules, which take effect Monday, are aimed at cooling overheated markets and preventing trouble among the country’s lenders.

“The Finance Minister’s recent changes to regulations affecting mortgage lending has added to housing market uncertainty among buyers and seller,” CREA president Cliff Iverson said as he released the numbers.

“For first-time home buyers, the stress test for those who need mortgage default insurance will cause them to rethink how much home they can afford to buy.”

Which was exactly what the new rules are meant to do.

CREA’s chief economist, Gregory Klump, warned that first-time buyers “may be priced out of the market” by the new rules.

Which is interesting given that many already can’t afford Toronto and Vancouver. Indeed, Royal Bank of Canada said recently that detached homes in Vancouver are now basically out of reach “by Canadian standards.”

Mr. Klump, though, also warned of the ripple effect.

“First-time home buyers support a cascade of other homes changing hands, making them the linchpin of the housing market,” he said.

“The federal government will no doubt want to monitor the effect of new regulations on the many varied housing markets across Canada and on the economy, particularly given the uncertain outlook for other private sector engines of economic growth.”

As local boards have already reported, sales in an around Vancouver dropped in September, while those in Toronto climbed.

On a national basis, home sales rose 0.8 per cent last month from August, and 4.2 per cent from a year earlier.

The national average sale price rose 9.5 per cent over the course of the year, while the MLS home price index, deemed a better measure, climbed 14.4 per cent.

National home sales are now 5.6 per cent below their April peak, the group added.