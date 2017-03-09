Briefing highlights
- Loonie tumbles below 74 cents
- Trump could easily flag the loonie
- Shell in deal to sell oil sands assets
- Shell gets cash, shares of Canadian Natural
- Global stock markets slumping so far
- New York poised for weaker open
Trump's ire
Here’s something that could soon catch the eye of President Donald Trump: Canada’s loonie is suddenly down to the 74-cent mark.
A stronger U.S. dollar and lower oil prices proved a toxic mix for the currency, sending it to a low of 73.89 cents U.S. so far, and a high that wasn’t much higher, at 74.17 cents.
The greenback was pushed up by Wednesday’s report from ADP, which showed sharp job gains in the U.S. private sector in February. This added weight to suggestions that the Federal Reserve will hike its benchmark rate next week, a dollar-friendly move.
At the same time, oil prices tumbled Wednesday, though are up slightly so far.
“The solid U.S. ADP data and the sharp drop in oil prices were the main catalysts in the loonie’s sell-off,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“I believe that the headwinds in oil markets played a bigger role given that the Fed’s interest-rate hike is fully factored into the prices.”
Many observers believe the Canadian dollar’s slump could pick up steam.
“Moving forward, the situation in the oil markets could turn sour given that, despite OPEC’s efforts to cut production, the U.S. seems to play another game under the Trump administration,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said.
“Based on Mr. Trump’s recent speeches, the U.S. may enhance its oil production to decrease its dependency on the rest of the world,” she added, noting that oil prices could well sink further depending on OPEC’s reaction.
“A bearish trend reversal in oil prices would accelerate the loonie’s sell-off against the U.S. dollar.”
There has been no talk about the loonie from Mr. Trump’s team, which is heading into negotiations with Canada and Mexico over the North American free-trade agreement.
But his administration has been vocal about what it believes are undervalued currencies. And Mr. Trump is anything but shy in stating what’s on his mind.
To be sure, no one is suggesting the Canadian dollar is being manipulated. But Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and his colleagues have been painting a dovish picture, including suggesting that a rate cut is on the table amid global uncertainty, even amid stronger indicators.
They’re counting on a lower loonie to help buoy exports.
“We think caution on the Canadian growth outlook remains warranted; underlying inflation remains subdued and Governor Poloz seems prepared to allow a widening policy gap between itself and the Fed to pull the USD higher against the CAD in the coming months,” Shaun Osborne, Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief currency strategist, said in a recent forecast that projects the loonie will sink below 71.5 cents in the second quarter.
He was referring to the U.S. and Canadian dollars by their symbols.
“The policy gap is already at levels that we consider very USD-supportive,” Mr. Osborne added, referring to the fact that the U.S. central bank is in the midst of a rate-hike cycle while the Bank of Canada is expected to do nothing for some time yet.
It’s not unreasonable that Mr. Trump could one day cite the loonie, though his targets have been countries with large trade imbalances with the U.S.
“You absolutely can’t rule out Canada coming onto his checklist, joining Germany, Japan and China,” said Adam Cole, Royal Bank of Canada’s chief currency strategist in London.
Shell sells Alberta properties
Royal Dutch Shell PLC has struck two deals that will reshape its interests in Canada’s oil sands.
Under the first pact, Shell is selling its 60-per-cent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.
In the second, Shell and Canadian Natural will buy Marathon Oil Corp.’s 20-per-cent stake in Athabasca and related properties.
The first deal is worth about $8.5-billion (U.S.) to Shell, $5.4-billion of which is in cash and $3.1-billion of which is in 98 million Canadian Natural shares.
- Shell in deal to sell oil sands assets
Stocks slump
Global stocks are generally slumping so far.
“Signs of a broad-based risk-off mentality are cropping up like spring daffodils at present,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
Tokyo’s Nikkei, one of the few that moved higher, rose 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.7 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:55 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also down.
“Yesterday’s plunge in oil prices took most of the attention, but the other major warning signal was the rout in junk bonds; like stocks, these have gained significantly since the election, and like stocks they enjoyed more gains in February,” Mr. Beauchamp said.
How markets ended Wednesday
Other news
