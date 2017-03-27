Speculators have turned against the Canadian dollar in a sudden – and huge – bearish swing.

Indeed, Bank of Nova Scotia believes it to be the largest-ever shift against the loonie in weekly reports from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The numbers, released by the CFTC Friday and measured as of last Tuesday, showed a net short position in the loonie of $1.8-billion (U.S.), a wrenching shift from a net long of $1.6-billion a week earlier.

In terms of contracts, it marked a change to a net short of 24,000 from a net long of 22,000.

“We believe this to be the largest week/week swing (equating to around 46,000 contracts) in net CAD positioning ever and accounts for the bulk of the aggregate build in aggregate net USD longs,” said Bank of Nova Scotia currency strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret, referring to the Canadian and U.S. dollars by their symbols.

As for why, there’s “little obvious reason,” they added in a report on the CFTC reading, which marked the sudden change after a run-up in net long positions that, in turn, had followed a spell on the short side.

“The only significant event over the week covered was the Fed rate hike … but that should not have been a surprise for anyone,” Mr. Osborne, Scotiabank’s chief foreign exchange strategist, said later.

He was referring to the widely expected mid-March decision by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate by one-quarter of a percentage point.

“Crude prices have been stable and there have been no negative Canadian data shocks,” Mr. Osborne added.

Asked to speculate, he suggested it may have had something to do with the swing in euro sentiment.

“It is possible that the shift in EUR positioning (more net buying) and CAD selling reflects a big position in [the euro against the loonie] being unwound.”

The net short position in the euro is, in fact, at its lowest in about three years.

Remember, the French presidential debate was held last Monday, the day before the CFTC measure, and was seen as a victory for Emmanuel Macron over his way-far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.

The marked shift for the loonie took place despite there having been no significant erosion in the currency, noted Charles St-Arnaud of Nomura’s economics group.

“I think a lot of investors have used CAD as a proxy for oil,” Mr. St-Arnaud said, noting that crude prices, though generally stable, had dropped a week earlier on regular inventory reports of higher supply.

“What I find interesting is that the inventory accumulation in 2017 is no different from last year and oil rallied at this time of the year in 2016,” he added.

“Makes me think that positioning in oil may be the main driving force in the price currently.”

The Canadian dollar is now hovering at around the 75-cent mark.

And there’s already an impressive array of forces lined up against the loonie, from the uncertainty over oil prices and the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policies to, most importantly, the different paths of the Fed and the Bank of Canada.

Many forecasters expect the loonie to tumble further, to somewhere between 71 and 73 cents.

What’s largely at play here is the divergence between the Fed, which is in the midst of raising interest rates, and the Bank of Canada, which isn’t expected to do so for some time, making the loonie less attractive against the U.S. dollar.

Nomura’s Mr. St-Arnaud, however, believes the loonie could gain going forward as long as oil prices don’t tumble.

“The data in Canada has improved and we could see the market pricing in some probability of rates normalization,” he said, referring to the Bank of Canada..

“In the U.S. the rate hikes are priced in. The USD could also depreciate if the market starts to question the ability for Trump to pass tax cuts and the reduction in regulation.”

Markets are doing exactly that in the wake of Mr. Trump’s failure to push through changes in health care, a huge defeat in his first legislative test.

A currency can come under pressure when short positions are being built, Mr. St-Arnaud said.

“What is important is that now that they are short, they may at some point need to cover those positions if the Canadian data remain strong or if oil prices recover,” he added.

“This would put appreciating pressures on CAD.”

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group, agreed the Canadian dollar could rise, possibly to 77 cents.