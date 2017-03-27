Briefing highlights
The big short
Speculators have turned against the Canadian dollar in a sudden – and huge – bearish swing.
Indeed, Bank of Nova Scotia believes it to be the largest-ever shift against the loonie in weekly reports from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The numbers, released by the CFTC Friday and measured as of last Tuesday, showed a net short position in the loonie of $1.8-billion (U.S.), a wrenching shift from a net long of $1.6-billion a week earlier.
In terms of contracts, it marked a change to a net short of 24,000 from a net long of 22,000.
“We believe this to be the largest week/week swing (equating to around 46,000 contracts) in net CAD positioning ever and accounts for the bulk of the aggregate build in aggregate net USD longs,” said Bank of Nova Scotia currency strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret, referring to the Canadian and U.S. dollars by their symbols.
As for why, there’s “little obvious reason,” they added in a report on the CFTC reading, which marked the sudden change after a run-up in net long positions that, in turn, had followed a spell on the short side.
“The only significant event over the week covered was the Fed rate hike … but that should not have been a surprise for anyone,” Mr. Osborne, Scotiabank’s chief foreign exchange strategist, said later.
He was referring to the widely expected mid-March decision by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate by one-quarter of a percentage point.
“Crude prices have been stable and there have been no negative Canadian data shocks,” Mr. Osborne added.
Asked to speculate, he suggested it may have had something to do with the swing in euro sentiment.
“It is possible that the shift in EUR positioning (more net buying) and CAD selling reflects a big position in [the euro against the loonie] being unwound.”
The net short position in the euro is, in fact, at its lowest in about three years.
Remember, the French presidential debate was held last Monday, the day before the CFTC measure, and was seen as a victory for Emmanuel Macron over his way-far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.
The marked shift for the loonie took place despite there having been no significant erosion in the currency, noted Charles St-Arnaud of Nomura’s economics group.
“I think a lot of investors have used CAD as a proxy for oil,” Mr. St-Arnaud said, noting that crude prices, though generally stable, had dropped a week earlier on regular inventory reports of higher supply.
“What I find interesting is that the inventory accumulation in 2017 is no different from last year and oil rallied at this time of the year in 2016,” he added.
“Makes me think that positioning in oil may be the main driving force in the price currently.”
The Canadian dollar is now hovering at around the 75-cent mark.
And there’s already an impressive array of forces lined up against the loonie, from the uncertainty over oil prices and the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policies to, most importantly, the different paths of the Fed and the Bank of Canada.
Many forecasters expect the loonie to tumble further, to somewhere between 71 and 73 cents.
What’s largely at play here is the divergence between the Fed, which is in the midst of raising interest rates, and the Bank of Canada, which isn’t expected to do so for some time, making the loonie less attractive against the U.S. dollar.
Nomura’s Mr. St-Arnaud, however, believes the loonie could gain going forward as long as oil prices don’t tumble.
“The data in Canada has improved and we could see the market pricing in some probability of rates normalization,” he said, referring to the Bank of Canada..
“In the U.S. the rate hikes are priced in. The USD could also depreciate if the market starts to question the ability for Trump to pass tax cuts and the reduction in regulation.”
Markets are doing exactly that in the wake of Mr. Trump’s failure to push through changes in health care, a huge defeat in his first legislative test.
A currency can come under pressure when short positions are being built, Mr. St-Arnaud said.
“What is important is that now that they are short, they may at some point need to cover those positions if the Canadian data remain strong or if oil prices recover,” he added.
“This would put appreciating pressures on CAD.”
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at London Capital Group, agreed the Canadian dollar could rise, possibly to 77 cents.
Trump rally falters
Stocks are tumbling across the globe so far in the wake of Mr. Trump’s failure on his health care proposal, raising questions among investors over whether he can do what else he promised.
“The problem for markets is two-fold, with the inability to pass the health care reforms meaning any tax cuts will be diminished, while markets are now left wondering whether the president’s lack of support in Congress will make his tax cuts hard to pass in any form,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“Incredibly, at a time when the Republicans control both the House and the Senate, we are faced with a position where internal factions mean Trump still cannot get the required support to make a meaningful impact as president,” he added.
“With stock markets having enjoyed an incredible three months after Trump’s election win, we are now starting to see a significant amount of fear creep in over whether this runaway rally could turn into a rapid reversal. First the rejection of his travel bans, now Trumpcare, it is becoming apparent that the president’s plans are becoming unstuck one by one.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei tumbled 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.9 per cent by about 6:05 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also down.
Mr. Trump’s loss is filtering through currency markets, as well.
“The U.S. dollar started the week weaker against all of its G10 counterparts,” said London Capital Group’s Ms. Ozkardeskaya.
“Donald Trump’s defeat over the health care replacement plan dented investors’ appetite in the ‘reflation’ trading theme.”
How markets ended Friday
What to watch for this week
These won’t be the busiest few days ever on the data front but the week will close out with a key economic report.
First up, though, is Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz with a speech Tuesday.
Markets will, of course, be watching for signals in the belief that Mr. Poloz will at some point have to change his “dovish” tune in the face of steadily improving indicators that now have analysts raising their growth forecasts.
Then, Statistics Canada reports Friday morning on how the economy actually fared in January, and economists expect we’ll see that gross domestic product kicked off 2017 with growth of 0.3 or 0.4 per cent.
“Many of the factors behind the bank’s cautious tone of late remain unchanged – the prospect of rising U.S. protectionism, disappointing non-energy export performance, sluggish investment intentions and mute wage pressures/hours worked among them,” Mark Chandler of RBC Dominion Securities said of Mr. Poloz.
“However, the accumulated weight of better headline activity indicators of late (both in terms of jobs and GDP now) must be helping to assuage at least some of these concerns.”
On the corporate front, we’re going to get what I like to call the bums-and-thumbs reports: Lululemon Athletica Inc. posts quarterly results on Wednesday, and BlackBerry Ltd. is out with earnings on Friday.
