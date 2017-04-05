Briefing highlights
Loonie gains in FX reserves
Others may be troubled by Ottawa’s string of deficits. And, God knows, just about everyone is freaking out over inflated house prices.
But not, seemingly, the world’s central banks.
The latest International Monetary Fund report on foreign-exchange reserves shows central banks holding about $160.8-billion (U.S.) in Canadian assets, or $216-billion (Canadian).
That represented just over 2 per cent at the end of last year, up from $155.8-billion (U.S.) in the third quarter, according to the IMF report, making it the world’s fifth most widely-held reserve currency among central banks.
The loonie’s share trailed the $5.1-trillion or 64 per cent for the U.S. dollar, the euro’s almost $1.6-trillion or 19.7 per cent, the pound’s $349.3-billion or 4.4 per cent, and the yen’s $332.8-billion or 4.2 per cent.
It topped the Australian dollar’s $146.1-billion or 1.8 per cent, and the yuan’s $84.5-billion or 1.1 per cent.
“On the surface, a roughly 2-per-cent share doesn’t sound all that sexy, but it’s been moving higher, not lower, in recent quarters,” said Warren Lovely, head of public sector research at National Bank of Canada.
“At the risk of sounding cavalier, the C$’s somewhat larger share hints that anxiety over federal government deficits/debt, overheated housing markets or a still-fragile energy sector may be overdone,” he added.
“Put another way, official investors appear comfortable enough with their Canadian exposure, likely seeing even greater sources of uncertainly and/or risks in other corners of the globe.”
That’s important, Mr. Lovely said, because even a “skinny slice” of a big-enough pie can be meaningful for the loonie and Canadian bond markets.
Not only that, but the IMF portion dubbed “allocated,” which includes 146 reporting countries, doesn’t tell the whole story because “unallocated” reserves, or those from nations that don’t report a breakdown, stand at $2.9-trillion.
“Assuming the Canadian dollar garnered a similar share of ‘unallocated’ reserves, then the total value of official [foreign exchange] reserves diverted to C$ assets might have been as much as $300-billion at the end of last year,” Mr. Lovely said.
“That’s some serious coin for a country where the value of the sovereign’s outstanding market debt is less than $700-billion,” he added.
“Quite simply, given the sheer number of central banks that have backed into our debt market over the years, Canada’s exposure to foreign investors is nothing to sneeze at.”
Remember, too, that Canadian governments plan a whack of bonds this year, so these developments are encouraging.
“Happily, there’s nothing in these IMF stats, in the more timely Canadian securities transactions data, or, critically, in more recent flows we’ve observed that betrays legitimate or broadly-based foreign investor anxiety with Canada,” Mr. Lovely said.
“While we have seen some official investors exit or reduce their CAD positions, overall central bank flows have been fairly balanced so far this year. Let’s hope it stays that way,” he added, referring to the loonie by its symbol.
The loonie’s value has eroded somewhat of late, and some observers believe there’s more to come.
Indeed, Bank of a Nova Scotia wonders if the recent run of stronger economic indicators, which stalled Tuesday with a lame trade report, isn’t already priced in.
“Given the strong run of positive Canadian data surprises recently and the elevated status of these measures (at multiyear highs), it is quite likely that the economic surprise data will turn lower, reflecting either market expectations that have become too bullish or data that are disappointing relative to expectations,” Scotiabank foreign exchange strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret said in a research note.
“It’s hard not to think that, after some surprisingly robust data in the past couple of months, the CAD is reflecting a lot of good news at this point.”
Mr. Osborne and Mr. Theoret also cited the recent swing in sentiment among speculators, who have turned sour in the Canadian dollar, and how that suggested “heightened downside risks” for the currency.
“We remain bullish on the USD and bearish on the medium-term outlook for the CAD,” they said, adding they expect the loonie to sink to just below 71.5 cents U.S.
Stocks gain
Global markets are largely up so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.5 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up 0.3 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET, though Germany’s DAX was down 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were little changed, and the Canadian dollar was just above 74.5 cents U.S.
“European markets recovered some of Monday’s losses yesterday, but still remained uncertain due to some uncertainty surrounding this week’s big meeting with U.S. President Trump and China’s President Xi,” CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson said of the Thursday-Friday get-together between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
“This meeting is likely to have an extra dimension added to it by last night’s missile test by North Korea, whose timing can’t have been coincidental, given recent hawkish rhetoric from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.”
How markets ended Tuesday
