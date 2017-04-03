Speculators are lining up against the Canadian dollar, betting big that the loonie’s going to fall.

Short positions continue to rise as long positions decline, according to the latest report from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, moves that could pressure the currency.

The weekly numbers, measured as of last Tuesday and released late Friday, show the net short position against the Canadian dollar at $2.1-billion (U.S.), fatter by almost $300-million.

In terms of the number of contracts, the net short now stands at 28,000, a rise of about 4,000.

Last week’s increase wasn’t particularly big. But it marked an ongoing bearish trend and, notably, followed the biggest one-week shift against the loonie on record, with bets moving markedly to a net short from a net long.

“CAD sentiment has deteriorated for a fourth consecutive week, pushing the net short position to $2.1-billion – its most bearish level since early March 2016,” Bank of Nova Scotia foreign exchange strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret said in a report, referring to the loonie by its symbol.

“The deterioration builds on the previous week’s record swing, and details hint to a broader turn with an impressive moderation in longs and a steady build in shorts.”

Speculative sentiment such as this can weigh on the loonie, which now sits at about the 75-cent mark.

Indeed, a previous study of four big shifts by Mr. Osborne and Mr. Theoret showed the currency eroding in each of the following two-week periods.

The loonie, which also tends to swing with oil prices, is already under pressure from the policy differences of the Canadian and U.S. central banks.

While the Bank of Canada isn’t expected to change its key rate until some point in 2018, the Federal Reserve is gradually raising its benchmark, all of which makes the loonie less attractive.

Mr. Theoret said later he believes this policy divergence to be the “core driver” of the shift.

Investors are weighing the Fed’s mid-March rate hike, and following “hawkish rhetoric,” against the “dovish/cautious” tone in the run-up to the Bank of Canada’s April 12 rate decision and an accompanying monetary policy report expected to include updated forecasts.

“The other piece, oil, is also likely another reason for renewed bearish sentiment/positioning in CAD as it had been one of the only pillars supporting it despite the widened yield spread,” Mr. Theoret said.

He added that he sees “fundamentally driven bears/shorts” in this chart, below, and that he’s “not sure what the bulls/longs were seeing but they’ve clearly bailed/capitulated.”

Having said all this, the Canadian dollar has held up well recently. And, for the record, April tends to be a strong month for the currency.

Several strategists expect the loonie to sink further this year. Though, given the uncertainties surrounding American trade policy and oil prices, there are varying forecasts.

The Bank of Canada, not to mention the country’s manufacturers, hopes a weak currency will help juice exports.

But it affects us in many other ways, too, and here’s just one recent example: We’re staying home, and others are joining us.

Recent numbers from Statistics Canada show that tourism spending, at $92-billion last year, now accounts for 4.5 per cent of gross domestic product, which National Bank noted is its strongest share of the economy since 2002.

“Latest data from Statistics Canada show real tourism expenditures grew 4.2 per cent last year, the biggest annual increase since 2000,” said National Bank senior economist Krishen Rangasamy.

“Spending growth was driven by international visitors (+9.7 per cent was the biggest annual jump since 1998), although Canadians also contributed,” he added.

“The weaker Canadian dollar no doubt contributed to the increase in tourism spending by making it cheaper for foreigners to come to Canada while encouraging Canadians to spend their vacation dollars at home.”