I know I’m dating myself with this phrase, but the loonie is shaping up to be a real bummer.

Depending, of course, on who you are and what you want to see happen.

Three commentaries yesterday alone suggest the loonie is poised to slump further as speculators take a suddenly dimmer view of the currency and the Canadian and U.S. central banks march to the beats of different drums.

And two of those reports suggest the loonie is overvalued, and thus has room to erode from its current level of around 75 cents U.S.

Here’s what’s at play:

Speculators

The latest report from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed a huge, and bearish, shift in sentiment among speculators as a net long position of $1.6-billion swung violently to a net short of $1.8-billion.

“The change represents a net swing in positioning equivalent to $3.4-billion,” currency strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret said in a report on the CFTC numbers, which were released late Friday and measured March 21.

“That will leave a mark on the CAD,” they added, referring to the loonie by its symbol.

Mr. Osborne and Mr. Theoret studied four similar shifts in sentiment since 2000, not including the financial crisis, to learn what happened in the two weeks following a big swing. These came in April, 2004, the same month one year later; March of 2013 and last September.

“The CAD tends to weaken in the two trading weeks following significant swings in positioning against it but the extent of the drop has varied quite significantly over the four examples,” the Scotiabank strategists said.

“CAD losses versus the USD equate to a little under 1 per cent on average,” they added, using the symbol for the U.S. dollar and suggesting the loonie could slip through early April.

Then it gets interesting for seasonal reasons. April may be the cruellest month for other things, but it tends to be good to the loonie before May rolls around and it changes again, Mr. Theoret said later.

Different drums

The divergence between the Bank of Canada and its American counterpart has been a big factor in the outlook for the loonie.

The Federal Reserve is now raising interest rates, but the Bank of Canada isn’t likely to follow any time soon, possibly not until well into next year, despite stronger economic indicators of late. That makes the Canadian dollar less attractive.

Indeed, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said this week that raising his benchmark rate too soon could plunge Canada into a recession.

“We remain cautious about chasing the rally in CAD, especially since Poloz reiterated the BoC’s dovish tone,” said Mark McCormick, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities.

“For one thing, he was not overly enthusiastic about the recent pickup in data. He indeed continued to stress the downside risks to economy.”

The U.S. dollar has suffered after President Donald Trump’s failure to push through health care reform, and partly because of European political developments, said foreign exchange strategist John Shin of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

But the loonie “continues to outperform relative to its usual key determinants, rates and oil.”

Mr. Shin believes the Canadian dollar is overvalued by about 5 per cent, and he expects the currency to end the year at just shy of 72 cents before strengthening in 2018.

Whiners and losers

The loonie being a bummer might mean an equal bummer of a U.S. vacation, which would certainly get many of us whining over the cost of everything from a motel to dinner out.

And then there’s the cost if your daughter, say, happens to be looking at an American school for post-grad studies, and you’re facing the prospect of having to crowdfund tuition.

(Am I whining?)

But it’s good news for Canadian exporters whose prices become more competitive south of the border.

Mr. Poloz, too, won’t be shedding any tears as he’s counting on a weak loonie to help those exports along.

“Presumably a weaker CAD would likely fit into Poloz’s macro preferences at the moment,” said Mr. Shin.

And, of course, it’s good news for Americans who want to enjoy a hefty discount when they visit Canada.

Or use that discount to buy Canadian assets. Say, Toronto real estate.