Briefing highlights
- Canadian dollar dives below 74¢
- U.S. hits Canada with softwood duties
- Great-West cuts deep
- Global stocks on the rise
- New York poised for stronger open
- A look at earnings season so far
- Home price surge blamed on Ontario plan
Loonie falls hard
The U.S. decision to slap duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports is hitting the loonie hard.
The Canadian dollar slumped overnight, tumbling below the 74-cent U.S. mark, after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross unveiled the preliminary countervailing levies in the long-running fight over lumber.
The currency has traded as low as 73.67 cents, just about where it sits in the early hours. It closed above 74 cents Monday, having already been hit.
“It looks like the ‘100-days-in-the-office’ threshold has given a boost to Donald Trump,” London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said of the duties and the impact on the loonie.
“He is running in all directions.”
Indeed, the softwood decision is the latest flare-up as tensions mount between Canada and its biggest trading partner. Last week, Mr. Trump lashed out at Canada over its dairy and energy industries, as well.
As The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang and Adrian Morrow report, the levies on five Canadian exporters range from 3.02 to 24.12 per cent, with other companies facing a weighted average of almost 20 per cent over what the U.S. says are subsidies.
These will be followed by a preliminary ruling on anti-dumping duties in late June.
“New tariffs on softwood lumber could be a multibillion gap in the Canadian trade terms, given that the Canadian softwood represents roughly one-third of the U.S. market,” Ms. Ozkardeskaya said.
“If we extrapolate what is happening on the entire market, restrictions on softwood could unfortunately be just a beginning.”
The levies are actually at the low end of the 20- to 30-per-cent range expected by some observers, including Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada.
The June anti-dumping levies, in turn, are expected to be between 10 and 15 per cent, said Sue Trinh, RBC’s head of Asia foreign exchange strategy in Hong Kong.
This is the start of a longer process, Ms. Trinh said, noting that Canada won’t see a final combined rate until November, which would then be confirmed next January.
“The Canadian government won’t be able to appeal until the entire process is complete,” she added.
Lumber costs climbed 25 per cent earlier this year as “Canadian producers worked through the mental math and established de-facto tariff pricing,” said BMO deputy chief economist Michael Gregory. They then slipped but are still about 15 per cent above where they sat in January.
It’s not just logs, pulpwood and other forestry products, either, which represent only 0.2 per cent of our exports, said RBC’s Ms. Trinh. Buildings and packaging materials represent 5 per cent, as well.
“What is often missed is that homebuilding accounts for only a third of lumber consumption; renovations, furniture and consumer goods account for the lion’s share,” added Mr. Gregory.
There’s more at play here, as well, notably falling oil prices, to which the loonie is tied, even though OPEC is trying to buoy crude with a production-cap agreement.
“The downside pressure due to the oil component is here to stay, on top of the rising trade concerns,” said Ms. Ozkardeskaya.
“The U.S. trade policies that could further weigh on the Canadian trade terms, soft oil markets and the broadly stronger U.S. dollar will likely keep the selling pressure tight on the loonie,” she added, projecting the currency could sink as low as 70 cents.
Kit Juckes of Société Générale also believes the currency could tumble further.
“The Canadian dollar is cheap, but the economy’s hardly charging forward, and this latest move has a strong chance of seeing a break higher towards USD/CAD 1.40 before the CAD does, finally, become a really attractive long-term buy,” he said, referring to the U.S. and Canadian currencies by their symbols.
Looked at the other way, the loonie would be worth just shy of 71.5 cents.
Ms. Trinh, however, thinks the move in the currency is “overdone.”
- Brent Jang, Adrian Morrow: Ottawa, provinces to fight lumber tariffs
- 'From tweaks to teats': Canada-U.S. trade tensions to mount
- Ann Hui: How butter's surge led to Trump's attack
- Blame Canada. Trump does. (And we should worry)
- Canada not the challenge for U.S. dairy, Trudeau says
- Konrad Yakabuski: The final nail in supply management's coffin
- Campbell Clark: As political cost declines, so will supply managed dairy market
- Barrie McKenna, Greg Keenan: 'Buy American' dilemma: Move work to U.S. or lose business'
- 6 steps to protect your Canadian business against Trump
Great-West cuts deep
Great-West Lifeco Inc. is making sweeping changes to its Canadian business, cutting staff as it moves to reduce costs in an increasingly competitive industry, The Globe and Mail’s Jacqueline Nelson reports.
The Winnipeg-based insurer plans to broadly reduce its Canadian head count by as much as 13 per cent, or 1,500 positions, in the next two years.
It will also slim down its real estate footprint and invest in some new technology systems. As a result of the restructuring, Great-West will take a charge of $215-million before tax in its second quarter of 2017.
- Jacqueline Nelson: Great-West to cut 1,500 jobs
Stocks climb
Investors just about everywhere have a spring in their step, still buoyed by the weekend French presidential election results but also by the fiscal plan Mr. Trump promises to unveil Wednesday.
“Markets have continued their push higher from yesterday, although a much more relaxed pace,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
Tokyo’s Nikkei climbed 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent.
In Europe, Germany’s DAX was up marginally by about 5:20 a.m. ET, while London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were also up.
“U.S. bank stocks will be looking to build on yesterday’s gains after they led the market higher thanks to a recovery in yields; the sector has endured a tough couple of months, losing around 10 per cent, but now seems poised for a bounceback, particularly if Trump can kickstart his reform plans around taxation,” Mr. Beauchamp said.
How markets ended Monday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
- Trump to announce tax cut plans
Profits, sales beating so far
In this heavy week of first-quarter earnings season, it’s worth looking at where things stand so far.
As of Friday, 95 companies accounting for 30 per cent of the S&P 500 have reported, with profits coming in 1 per cent better than forecast, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
“Financials have been the biggest contributor to the beat so far, where the majority of banks have beaten both top- and bottom-line expectations despite slower loan growth, with strong trading results at a number of the large banks and several noting improving net interest margins as higher interest rates finally began to have a positive impact,” its strategists said.
So far, they added, 68 per cent of companies have topped projections on earnings per share, 64 per cent on sales, and 51 per cent on both.
Optimism is also running high.
“Managements’ positive tone on earnings calls has continued to from [the fourth quarter] into Q1, with optimism still at record levels and mentions of the word ‘better’ relative to ‘worse’ or ‘weaker’ still at levels last seen in late 2010.”
- Ian McGugan: Look who's behind gold-backed digital currency
Inside the Market
- Andrew Leach: Is Trudeau a hypocrite on climate change?
In case you missed it
Want to interact with other informed Canadians and Globe journalists? Join our exclusive Globe and Mail subscribers Facebook group
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad
Next story| Learn More
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Trending
Most popular videos »
-
News
Obama makes first post-presidency appearance
Report on Business
Carrick Talks Money: How do I avoid people trying to sell me investment products?
Life
What was Starbucks thinking with their new Unicorn Frappuccino?
News
North Korea video simulation shows missile attack on U.S.
-
Sports
From hockey rink to basketball court in seven hours
News
In struggling middle America, Trump hits high note
News
Le Pen steps aside as National Front leader
Report on Business
Drawing Conclusions: How much money do you to rent in cities across Canada?
-
News
Montreal couple wins $55-million Lotto Max prize
Arts
Elton John recovering from a bacterial infection
Report on Business
Gen Y Money: What to do with your money if you'll never buy a home
News
Banned under Islamic State, toys make welcome return to Mosul
More from The Globe and Mail
Most popular
-
Ottawa and provinces to fight 20% U.S. lumber tariffs
-
April 25: Your daily horoscope
-
Globe editorial: Donald Trump’s first 100 days, summed up in one interview
-
Morning Briefing: Loonie dives below 74¢ as U.S. slaps softwood duties on Canada
-
Report blames Ontario's 2006 growth plan for soaring house prices