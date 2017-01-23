Here’s some real news for Donald Trump as he officially targets the North American free-trade agreement as early as this week: Observers warn the U.S. trade “tirade” is both off-base and dangerous.

And not just dangerous for Canada and Mexico, but for the United States, as well.

“The tirade by U.S. politicians against the North American free-trade agreement can be puzzling to those who actually analyze data before recommending policy changes,” said National Bank of Canada senior economist Krishen Rangasamy.

This comes as Mr. Trump plans to meet soon with Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to launch the renegotiation of NAFTA, as The Globe and Mail’s Laura Stone and Daniel Leblanc report.

And, as The Globe and Mail’s Bill Curry writes, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., David McNaugton, says Ottawa is now considering new trade deals with the U.S. alone so as not to become “collateral damage.”

To be fair, Mr. Trump’s favourite targets have been Mexico and China, with scant criticism of Canada. But you can’t renegotiate or, as Mr. Trump has threatened, tear up NAFTA without sideswiping America’s northern friend and neighbour since, like, the War of 1812 ended.

Here’s a look at the trade battlegrounds in North America.

First, the straight facts

“Canada and Mexico account for only a small portion of the U.S. trade deficit, contrasting sharply with China, which accounts for roughly 40 per cent of the deficit,” Mr. Rangasamy said.

“Hitting Canada and Mexico with trade barriers such as tariffs or a border adjustment tax will arguably do little to shrink the U.S. trade deficit while potentially dealing a crippling blow to all NAFTA partners, including the U.S. where several key industries have integrated supply chains across North America,” Mr. Rangasamy added.

Not only that, but the U.S. runs only a tiny goods trade deficit with Canada. And when services are included, America actually comes out on top.

“Canada-U.S. trade is close to balanced, particularly when we consider that the U.S. has no alternative domestic source for the oil and gas supplied by Canada,” said Paul Ashworth, the North America economist at Capital Economics.

NAFTA

The targets:

“As far as Canada is concerned, the U.S. is only interested in discussing country-of-origin rules that determine what goods count as duty-free and watering down the independent dispute-settlement procedures to give U.S. courts more authority,” said Mr. Ashworth.

“It was the inclusion of an independent investor-state settlement mechanism that nearly derailed the CETA deal with the euro zone.”

Potential consequences:

There are many, with ramifications for everything from supply chains to currencies.

“Effectively the U.S. wants to raise the North American and U.S. content in parts, most notably in the auto sector,” BMO Nesbitt Burns chief economist Douglas Porter said of the rules-of-origin issue.

“But, the auto market is extremely competitive, and presumably auto makers are sourcing parts at the lowest cost – a move to increase those costs could/would dent their competitiveness, possibly costing domestic producers more market share.”

As for currencies, economists have already called for a further decline in the Canadian dollar as trade tensions mount.

“With NAFTA first on the renegotiation block, ‘very shortly’ following Trump’s inauguration, CAD and MXN will be the focus of pricing in even greater risk premium,” said Daniel Hui of JPMorgan Chase, referring to the loonie and the peso by their symbols.

“MXN is clearly of particular focus given the repeated mentions by Trump, but MXN has also long been the most sensitive and quick to price in risks.”

Mr. Trump’s campaign could also backfire where his own currency is concerned.

“Any such protectionist measures that tilt the playing field more to the U.S. advantage could be met, rather quickly, by increased upward pressure on the U.S. dollar, essentially negating the impact,” Mr. Porter said.

Consider, too, that trade is a two-way street.

“While it is all good and well for the incoming administration to try to affect imports, their measures can have a major impact on U.S. exports as well,” Mr. Porter said.

“Carrying on the currency theme, how do you think the appetite for U.S. products will be in Mexico in the coming year, amid a massive increase in peso prices for such goods and services?” he added.

“Not good – it’s safe to say that we may well be looking at a double-digit decline in Mexican imports from the U.S. in 2017, based simply on the economic factors at play. And that’s even before considering the potential for any retaliatory trade measures from Mexico and/or the ill will many ordinary Mexicans will possibly feel about buying American products.”