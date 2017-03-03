The average price of a detached Toronto home has cracked the $1.5-million mark for the first time, and the neighbours couldn’t be happier.

The average in the core 416 area code surged to $1.57-million in February, up 29.8 per cent from a year earlier and up from $1.34-million in January, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board.

The suburbs are also hopping, with the average price of a detached home in the 905 regions surging 35.4 per cent from a year earlier to $1.11-million, and compared with $999,102 in January.

The February statistics are certain to raise more concern about a frothy Toronto market that Bank of Montreal has already declared a bubble.

The effects are rippling out across southern Ontario, too, with prices soaring in communities that surround Toronto, where affordability is an ever-mounting issue.

“In a nutshell, it’s probably the best time to be selling a house in Toronto in 30 years (possibly even longer if we had the data),” said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“Sales remain strong, brushing aside Ottawa’s 2016 mortgage rule changes, and supply is drum tight.”

Realtors want the province to open more land for development, complaining that lack of supply is the issue, while the federal government is attacking demand with mortgage and tax measures.

Some economists, though, disagree that Ontario should open its protected Greenbelt, for example, ‎saying that’s not the problem.

“The listing supply crunch we are experiencing in the GTA has undoubtedly led to the double-digit home price increases we are now experiencing on a sustained basis, both in the low-rise and high-rise market segments,” Jason Mercer, the Toronto real estate group’s director of market analysis, said in unveiling the numbers Friday.

“Until we see a marked increase in the number of homes available for sale, expect very strong annual rates of price growth to continue.”

Certainly, listings are drying up. Active listings have plunged almost 51 per cent from a year ago, and new listings are down 12.5 per cent.

Total sales across the city rose 5.7 per cent in February, to 8,014 units, even including the extra day for Leap Year in 2016.

The average price across all of Toronto rose 27.7 per cent, while the MLS home price index, deemed a better measure, climbed 23.8 per cent.

“We continue to see price growth accelerate (23.8 per cent year over year), with both condos and detached homes running at the fastest pace since the late 1980s,” said BMO’s Mr. Kavcic.

“Supply-demand fundamentals in the GTA are indeed terrific (and have been for a long while), and highly supportive of home price growth, but they certainly don’t justify what has now become a runaway price train. Policy response? See Vancouver.”

And here’s an interesting finding from Mr. Kavcic's colleague, BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri, based on January’s numbers: Prices for detached homes are now more than double those of condos.

“That’s a big issue for young families looking to move up to a detached house and who don’t want to take on a pile of debt, as the only other option is to move out (of the GTA) and face a grueling commute.”

Here’s the Toronto board’s look at the action in detached homes in February: