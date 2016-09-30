Deutsche Bank’s troubles are fast spinning out of control, roiling global stocks as Germany seemingly plays “a game of chicken” with the markets

Deutsche Bank shares tumbled again, sparking fears for Europe’s banking system, be they legitimate or not.

Certainly in Germany, we’ve seen two banks, both Deutsche and Commerzbank, in the spotlight this week, the latter slashing jobs and suspending its dividend on Thursday.

The latest round of trouble at Deutsche Bank came amid reports that clients, such as big hedge funds, are pulling out. This follows, of course, demands by the U.S. Justice Department to settle pre-crisis claims to the tune of $14-billion (U.S.), which Deutsche Bank says it won’t pay.

“There are forces now under way in the market that want to weaken confidence in us,” chief executive officer John Cryan told employees in an internal memo, according to Reuters.

But Deutsche’s shares continued to plunge as Mr. Cryan tried to calm nerves, falling below €10 each for the first time, though later climbing back.

“If these share price declines continue, speculation is likely to increase as to what actions the German government might take with respect to reassure investors about supporting the German banking system,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

“Having already nailed their colours to the mast with respect to their reluctance to step in and help the bank, German politicians appear to be playing a game of chicken with the market, in the hope that the problem will go away.”

Not a smart move, Mr. Hewson said.

“This is not a sensible strategy where markets are concerned, despite the complicated politics, and German authorities could well find out the hard way that their ‘squeaky bum time’ could come sooner rather than later,” he said, a reference to squirming in your seat whose origins lie in British soccer.

“While one can sympathize with their distaste for bailouts or rescues, there comes a time when you need to have a Plan B just in case.”

While the question has been raised, analysts say this not Europe’s “Lehman moment,” a reference to the collapse of Lehman Bros. in the United States that launched the world into the financial crisis.

“While talks of a potential, Lehman-like system risk are mainly speculative, from what we know at this time the stress in the markets is not related to Deutsche Bank’s liquidity situation, yet the ability of the market to finance DB’s debt over the next nine to 18 months,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

“Of course, some already expect the governments to step in to ease tensions,” she added.

“For the moment, the stress in the financial complex is acceptable, and does not require an immediate action from the governments. Of course, if things get worse we could well expect a preventive action to avoid the possibility of a systemic risk.”

It’s hard at this point to say where all of this goes, Ms. Ozkardeskaya warned, and is thus difficult to price in.

“We are already in a low-rate, post-crisis environment as the result of the 2007-2008 subprime crisis,” she said.

“The financial markets are certainly not well-armoured to face another financial crisis.”

This could spread further, observers say.

“Market sentiment continues to suffer as a result of recent Deutsche Bank woes, with the financial sector leading the race to the bottom,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“With the U.S. Department of Justice aiming to also penalize Barclays and Credit Suisse alongside Deutsche, there is a fear that we could see huge amounts of fines levied across the whole industry, effectively wiping out much of the safety buffers built up in case of emergency.”