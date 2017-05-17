Briefing highlights
- Trump seeks 'massive' change to NAFTA
- Observers question why
- ‘Trump trauma’ weighs on stocks
- New York poised for weaker open
- Canadian dollar at 73.5 cents
- What to watch for today
Trump's demands
Some observers wonder why President Donald Trump has drawn such a line in the sand over the North American free-trade agreement, now demanding “massive” change after calling for just a tweak to the U.S.-Canada relationship.
As some see it, there are far bigger targets for the president. As Mr. Trump sees it, “we’re not going to lose any more.”
His comments came in a wide-ranging interview with the Economist, which posted an edited transcript online.
And what you can read into it is that the Trump administration, even taking into account the expected pre-negotiation posturing, is indeed looking for far more than simple tweaks.
“I don’t know who the people are that would put us into a NAFTA, which was so one-sided,” Mr. Trump said.
“Both from the Canada standpoint and from the Mexico standpoint,” he added, citing the dispute settlement provisions and how Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross feels about the trade pact.
“So one-sided. Wilbur will tell you that, you know, like, at the court in Canada, we always lose. Well, the judges are three Canadians and two Americans. We always lose. But we’re not going to lose any more. And so it’s very, very unfair.”
When asked if he was looking at a “pretty big” renegotiation of NAFTA, Mr. Trump replied: “Big isn’t a good enough word. Massive.”
The president added that, as reported, he was poised to kill the trade pact. But after word of that leaked, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto phoned separately, urging they renegotiate instead.
Warning America must “be able to make fair deals,” Mr. Trump cited a $70-billion trade deficit with Mexico and $15-billion gap with Canada.
“The timber coming in from Canada, they’ve been negotiating for 35 years,” he said.
“And it’s been ... it’s been terrible for the United States. You know, it’s just, it’s just been terrible. They’ve never been able to make it.”
Asked if the gap with Mexico has to narrow to nothing, Mr. Trump said not necessarily, that he’s “not looking to shock the system,” but it would be good to get there at some point, and that the balance can at times be up and at times down.
He wasn’t asked the same question about Canada, but presumably would have given a similar answer.
Of course, $15-billion is much smaller. And much of the trade represents oil. And Americans love oil. And when you add services to goods, the U.S. has run a surplus.
The trade tensions have led to extreme uncertainty that has rippled through markets. Observers warn investment among Canadian companies could suffer until there’s a clearer picture, and that it may be difficult to lure investment dollars here from overseas businesses seeking access to the U.S. through NAFTA.
“Why in the world would U.S. trade policy target its two neighbours and two best customers, when we are so tightly linked, and should be working in concert to compete globally?” said Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter.
“Until we are fully convinced that this stance is just bluster, we believe the Canadian dollar will remain on the defensive, and the Bank of Canada will remain extraordinarily cautious, given that the long-awaited recovery in export volumes looks to remain even longer-awaited.”
Mr. Porter listed some telling statistics: America’s combined deficit with its NAFTA partners accounts for just 0.4 per cent of its gross domestic product, up a smidgeon from 0.2 per cent in the last year before the agreement.
Canada and Mexico rank as America’s top two export markets, with each “larger than the entire euro area combined and more than double China, the next two largest markets for U.S. exports,” Mr. Porter said.
“Trade with its NAFTA partners is much closer to balance than with any other major trading partners,” he added.
And my favourite statistic where Canada’s concerned: “U.S. GDP is now running above $19-trillion, or $52-billion per day, or $2.2-billion per hour. The entire bilateral trade deficit with Canada accounts for about seven hours of the annual GDP of the United States, while Mexico’s is little more than one day’s worth, and this is the economic disaster the president chooses to hammer on first and foremost?”
- Read Economist transcript
- Barrie McKenna: Ottawa, provinces would be smart to heed warning on trade wars
- Trump seeking 'massive' NAFTA changes
- Udder nonsense: Lactose, lumber and the loonie
- Trump's NAFTA threat far worse than it looks
- Canada braces for lengthy softwood battle
- A guide to the trade spats
- Campbell Clark: Canada gets a lesson in Trump opportunism
- Brent Jang, Adrian Morrow: Ottawa, provinces to fight lumber tariffs
- 'From tweaks to teats': Canada-U.S. trade tensions to mount
- Ann Hui: How butter's surge led to Trump's attack
- Blame Canada. Trump does. (And we should worry)
- Six steps to protect your Canadian business against Trump
‘Trump trauma’
“Trump trauma” is rippling through global markets this morning.
Major exchanges are largely down, with New York poised to open lower.
“Equity markets have cooled after their positive run lately, and the political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump is certainly giving traders a reason to cash in their chips,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“Investors have high hopes for Mr. Trump’s vision of America, but the latest scandal puts his plans on hold at the very least, or may not see them implemented at the worst,” Mr. Madden added in a research note titled “More Trump trauma weighs on markets.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 is the sole winner at this point, up marginally by about 5:10 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.4 and 0.5 per cent.
New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was at just about 73.5 cents (U.S.).
“Recently we have witnessed a steady creep higher in global stock markets, but without concrete economic data to back it up, dealers are quick to cut and run now that there has been a spike in speculation that time is running out for ‘The Donald,’” Mr. Madden said.
What to watch for today
Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that manufacturing sales across the country rose by about 2 per cent in March from February, which, in turn, saw a dip.
“Underpinning our forecast is a broad increase in export activity, as well as upbeat signals from the labour market,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank.
“We expect the pickup in manufacturing to reflect the breadth of March export gains, though there is a risk of energy products underperforming due to the Syncrude upgrader fires, which are expected to have only a modest impact on production.”
- New safety rules will require cameras on Canada's trains
- David Berman: Real Matters Inc. worth a closer look
- Josh O'Kane, Shane Dingman: Canada spared worth of 'WannaCry' cyberattack
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad
