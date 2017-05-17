Some observers wonder why President Donald Trump has drawn such a line in the sand over the North American free-trade agreement, now demanding “massive” change after calling for just a tweak to the U.S.-Canada relationship.

As some see it, there are far bigger targets for the president. As Mr. Trump sees it, “we’re not going to lose any more.”

His comments came in a wide-ranging interview with the Economist, which posted an edited transcript online.

And what you can read into it is that the Trump administration, even taking into account the expected pre-negotiation posturing, is indeed looking for far more than simple tweaks.

“I don’t know who the people are that would put us into a NAFTA, which was so one-sided,” Mr. Trump said.

“Both from the Canada standpoint and from the Mexico standpoint,” he added, citing the dispute settlement provisions and how Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross feels about the trade pact.

“So one-sided. Wilbur will tell you that, you know, like, at the court in Canada, we always lose. Well, the judges are three Canadians and two Americans. We always lose. But we’re not going to lose any more. And so it’s very, very unfair.”

When asked if he was looking at a “pretty big” renegotiation of NAFTA, Mr. Trump replied: “Big isn’t a good enough word. Massive.”

The president added that, as reported, he was poised to kill the trade pact. But after word of that leaked, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto phoned separately, urging they renegotiate instead.

Warning America must “be able to make fair deals,” Mr. Trump cited a $70-billion trade deficit with Mexico and $15-billion gap with Canada.

“The timber coming in from Canada, they’ve been negotiating for 35 years,” he said.

“And it’s been ... it’s been terrible for the United States. You know, it’s just, it’s just been terrible. They’ve never been able to make it.”

Asked if the gap with Mexico has to narrow to nothing, Mr. Trump said not necessarily, that he’s “not looking to shock the system,” but it would be good to get there at some point, and that the balance can at times be up and at times down.

He wasn’t asked the same question about Canada, but presumably would have given a similar answer.

Of course, $15-billion is much smaller. And much of the trade represents oil. And Americans love oil. And when you add services to goods, the U.S. has run a surplus.

The trade tensions have led to extreme uncertainty that has rippled through markets. Observers warn investment among Canadian companies could suffer until there’s a clearer picture, and that it may be difficult to lure investment dollars here from overseas businesses seeking access to the U.S. through NAFTA.

“Why in the world would U.S. trade policy target its two neighbours and two best customers, when we are so tightly linked, and should be working in concert to compete globally?” said Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter.

“Until we are fully convinced that this stance is just bluster, we believe the Canadian dollar will remain on the defensive, and the Bank of Canada will remain extraordinarily cautious, given that the long-awaited recovery in export volumes looks to remain even longer-awaited.”

Mr. Porter listed some telling statistics: America’s combined deficit with its NAFTA partners accounts for just 0.4 per cent of its gross domestic product, up a smidgeon from 0.2 per cent in the last year before the agreement.

Canada and Mexico rank as America’s top two export markets, with each “larger than the entire euro area combined and more than double China, the next two largest markets for U.S. exports,” Mr. Porter said.

“Trade with its NAFTA partners is much closer to balance than with any other major trading partners,” he added.

And my favourite statistic where Canada’s concerned: “U.S. GDP is now running above $19-trillion, or $52-billion per day, or $2.2-billion per hour. The entire bilateral trade deficit with Canada accounts for about seven hours of the annual GDP of the United States, while Mexico’s is little more than one day’s worth, and this is the economic disaster the president chooses to hammer on first and foremost?”