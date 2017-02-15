It’s not often you hear something like this: “Let’s drop the pretense. The Toronto housing market - and the many cities surrounding it - are in a housing bubble.”

That comment from Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter came as the Canadian Real Estate Association released fresh numbers on the state of the country’s housing markets.

Given the sharp rise in prices in the Toronto region in January, it’s worth repeating the whole thing:

“Everyone may have a slightly different definition of what a bubble is, but most can agree it’s when prices become dangerously detached from economic fundamentals and start rising strongly simply because people believe they will keep rising strongly, encouraging more buying.

“Prices in Greater Toronto are now up a fiery 22.6 per cent from a year ago, the fastest increase since the late 1980s - a period pretty much everyone can agree was a true bubble - and a cool 21 percentage points faster than inflation and/or wage growth.

“And, the ratio of sales to new listings was a towering 93.5 per cent in the region last month adjusted for seasonality (and was above 100 in Hamilton, Kitchener and the Niagara Region). A normal range for this measure is 40-60, with anything above 60 seen as a seller’s market.

“Across the province of Ontario, months of inventory based on current sales trends has plunged below 1.8 - whereas something above five months would be closer to normal. True, all of these figures are for the month of January, a month of relatively low sales which can be pushed around by the weather, and it was a mild month. But, the data simply reinforce an obvious message that has very much been in place for many months now, and by all accounts is still going strong as we speak - the market is far too hot for comfort.

“Many in the industry readily reach for a ‘supply shortage’ as the main factor behind the housing heat. But we would remind that housing starts in Toronto and Vancouver have been chugging along at almost 70,000 units per year recently, an all-time high, while overall Canadian starts are above demographic demand at 200,000 units in the past year. And, we are seeing near 20-per-cent price gains in Toronto condo prices, where supply constraints are not a major issue. No, the massive price gains are being driven first and foremost by sizzling hot demand, whether from ultra-low interest rates (negative in real terms), robust population growth, or non-resident investor demand.”

Mr. Porter’s comments followed the realtors group’s report on January sales and prices, which, Canada-wide, showed a decline of 1.3 per cent in January from December.

On an annual basis, sales were up 1.9 per cent, and the MLS home price index up about 15 per cent, amid a listings drought.

“Despite January’s decline in activity, Canadian existing home sales are still well above their long-run average, underscoring our view that tighter mortgage regulations may temper housing demand in 2017, but are unlikely to derail it,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Diana Petramala.

“Over all, the biggest factor expected to cool housing demand in 2017 will be higher mortgage rates,” she added.

“Mortgage rates have risen 30 basis points since their low in October of 2016. Combined with deteriorating affordability as home prices rise at more than four times income growth, the higher borrowing costs will start to bite into demand.”