One of the big three credit rating agencies is warning Canada of a double threat from the Trump administration.

The warning on trade and investment comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government is among a shrunken group of countries that still boast a coveted triple-A rating, meets President Donald Trump in Washington.

Fitch named several countries under threat in a recent statement, citing a risk to ratings as “policy predictability” dims under the new U.S. administration.

“The primary risks to sovereign credits include the possibility of disruptive changes to trade relations, diminished international capital flows, limits on migration that affect remittances and confrontational exchanges between policy makers that contribute to heightened or prolonged currency and other financial market volatility,” Fitch said.

“The materialization of these risks would provide an unfavourable backdrop for economic growth, putting pressure on public finances that may have rating implications for some sovereigns.”

Fitch noted how Mr. Trump has already pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, called for an overhaul of the North American free-trade agreement, threatened American companies for foreign investment and slammed several countries for what he alleges is currency manipulation.

Much won’t be known for awhile, the agency added, but it appeared to hold out little hope given the “aggressive tone” of the rhetoric.

“Sovereigns most at risk from adverse changes to their credit fundamentals are those with close economic and financial ties with the U.S. that come under scrutiny due to either existing financial imbalances or perceptions of unfair frameworks or practices that govern their bilateral relations,” Fitch said.

“Canada, China, Germany, Japan and Mexico have been identified explicitly by the administration as having trade arrangements or exchange rate policies that warrant attention, but the list is unlikely to end there.”

Then there’s the investment side of the equation, which again threatens Canada.

“Countries hosting U.S. direct investment, at least part of which has financed export industries focused back on the U.S., are at risk of being singled out for punitive trade measures,” Fitch said.

“Countries with the highest stock of U.S. investment in manufacturing are Canada, the U.K., Netherlands, Mexico, Germany, China and Brazil,” it added.

Observers have noted the seemingly friendlier attitude of the Trump administration toward Canada, but they have also warned America’s northern neighbour can’t help but get caught up in any trade moves, notably the renegotiation of NAFTA.

Fitch had already fired a shot across Canada’s bow, flagging an economic risk to Canada in a separate recent report.

The Trudeau government is seen by many observers to have a sound fiscal policy, with manageable budget deficits. But, as this table from Fitch shows, Canada’s economy is something of a question mark.