The fortunes of Canadian cities are shifting dramatically, along with their industries.

BMO Nesbitt Burns compared Windsor, Ont., once laid low by the recession-era auto industry crisis, to oil-shocked Calgary, and found a sharp reversal.

As BMO chief economist Douglas Porter noted, the auto centre of Windsor struggled under an unemployment rate that topped 15 per cent during the crisis, for the worst showing in the country.

Riding a string of strong North American vehicle sales, Windsor now boasts one of Canada’s lowest jobless rates, just 5.7 per cent, down four percentage points in a year.

“The unfortunate offset to the comeback in the auto sector is the steep reversal in the energy industry, and the ongoing trauma in Alberta,” Mr. Porter said, citing the fact that Calgary’s jobless rate has just about doubled amid the oil shock to 9.5 per cent.

Looked at another way, unemployment in Calgary sat eight percentage points below that of Windsor in 2009, and is now 3.8 points above.

Mr. Porter’s colleague, BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri, noted in a separate research note that Calgary’s jobless rate is outpacing that of many of its peers.

“Calgary’s unemployment rate is not only the highest among major cities in Canada, it’s relatively high compared with other hard-hit energy-producing regions in the United States,” Mr. Guatieri said. “And, it has risen a lot faster, with no end in sight.”