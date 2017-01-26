Briefing highlights
- How tax hit Vancouver home prices
- Global markets on the rise
- New York poised for stronger open
- J&J in $30-billion drug deal
- TransCanada races for Keystone XL
What the tax did
The evidence to date leaves no doubt that the tax on foreign buyers is doing just what it’s supposed to do to Vancouver home prices.
Here’s how it looks in living colour, courtesy of BMO Nesbitt Burns:
“The vertical line marks the spot at which the non-resident tax went into effect in the Greater Vancouver area,” said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter.
“We have enough history now to distinguish the clear divergence between Vancouver (down) and Toronto (still straight up),” he said in a research note.
“And, in case there was any doubt what force is at play, note that Victoria has tracked closer to Toronto’s behaviour than Vancouver’s (no tax in Victoria either). Note that if we instead looked at average transaction price, the gap is much more extreme.”
The B.C. government brought in the 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of homes in the Vancouver area to cool down a market that was raising eyebrows around the world.
Homes in Vancouver were out of reach for many potential buyers - and still are, for that matter - and there were fears of a burst bubble in the making.
The federal government then followed that up with national tax and mortgage changes of its own.
Now, economists project that Vancouver sales and prices will continue to slump this year.
And at noon ET, we’ll get the latest look at what’s hot and what’s not from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. as it releases its quarterly assessment, which outlines “problematic conditions” in markets across the country.
It will be interesting to see whether those problematic conditions have now eased somewhat in Vancouver. Watch for a report from The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang.
Stocks climb
Global markets are still on the upswing so far after the Dow Jones industrial average topped the 20,000 mark Wednesday and the S&P/TSX composite came oh-so-close to a record showing.
“The signing of executive orders for the Keystone XL pipeline and for the Mexican border wall have served to re-spark the reflation trade, pushing money out of bonds and into stock markets, with the construction companies getting the biggest lift,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“More importantly, investors are surmising not unrealistically that all this fiscal stimulus, at a time when the U.S. labour market is already fairly tight, is going to exert upward pressure on wages, and ergo inflation.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up b y between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
“In less than a week, Donald Trump withdrew from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), cleared the way for a controversial oil pipeline, signed an executive order to kick off the construction of a wall between the U.S. and Mexico, reinforced teams responsible for deportation, and banned several agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Agriculture, from giving updates to the media,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“As terrifying as the changes may sound, the Dow Jones’ rally from 19,000 to 20,000 has been pointed to as the second-fastest rally in its history.”
How markets closed Wednesday
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
J&J in huge deal
What was it that President Donald Trump said about pharmaceutical companies again? Oh, right, that they’re “getting away with murder” on prices.
Johnson & Johnson has struck a $30-billion (U.S.) deal for some very high-priced drugs with a bid for Switzerland’s Actelion Ltd.
J&J is offering $280 a share in cash, with Actelion first planning to spin off its R&D operations.
“The addition of Actelion’s specialty in-market medicines and late-stage products is consistent with Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to grow in attrtactive and complementary therapeutic areas and serve patients with serious illnesses and significant unmet medical need,” J&J said in a statement.
- J&J to buy Actelion
TransCanada races for Keystone
TransCanada Corp. is racing to resubmit its application for the Keystone XL pipeline after Mr. Trump’s revival of the controversial project, The Globe and Mail’s Kelly Cryderman reports.
“We’re obviously very, very pleased with that announcement, and I can tell you we’re working very hard and diligently to complete that application as quick as we possibly can,” chief executive officer Russ Girling said late Wednesday.
- Kelly Cryderman: TransCanada racing to resubmit Keystone bid
- B.C. pension fund to sell Canadian hotel portfolio
- Scott Barlow: 'Appetite for disruption': stocks most at risk of rise in market volatility
- ROB Magazine: Why do we need Keystone XL anyway?
Other news
Inside the Market
In case you missed it
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad
- Johnson & Johnson$112.800.00(0.00%)
- TransCanada Corp$64.470.00(0.00%)
- Updated January 25 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.
Next story| Learn More
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.