The evidence to date leaves no doubt that the tax on foreign buyers is doing just what it’s supposed to do to Vancouver home prices.

Here’s how it looks in living colour, courtesy of BMO Nesbitt Burns:

“The vertical line marks the spot at which the non-resident tax went into effect in the Greater Vancouver area,” said BMO chief economist Douglas Porter.

“We have enough history now to distinguish the clear divergence between Vancouver (down) and Toronto (still straight up),” he said in a research note.

“And, in case there was any doubt what force is at play, note that Victoria has tracked closer to Toronto’s behaviour than Vancouver’s (no tax in Victoria either). Note that if we instead looked at average transaction price, the gap is much more extreme.”

The B.C. government brought in the 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of homes in the Vancouver area to cool down a market that was raising eyebrows around the world.

Homes in Vancouver were out of reach for many potential buyers - and still are, for that matter - and there were fears of a burst bubble in the making.

The federal government then followed that up with national tax and mortgage changes of its own.

Now, economists project that Vancouver sales and prices will continue to slump this year.

And at noon ET, we’ll get the latest look at what’s hot and what’s not from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. as it releases its quarterly assessment, which outlines “problematic conditions” in markets across the country.

It will be interesting to see whether those problematic conditions have now eased somewhat in Vancouver. Watch for a report from The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang.