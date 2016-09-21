Briefing highlights
- Why you won't be richer than you think
- Global markets on the rise
Wealth at record. But wait
To twist the slogan of one of Canada’s big banks, here’s why you won’t be richer than you think: House prices.
The latest numbers from Statistics Canada show household net worth now at a record $9.8-trillion, or $271,300 on a per-capita basis.
That’s more than 830 per cent when measured against disposable income.
But. And there’s a big but here.
We’re wealthier in large part because of hot property values and stock investments.
Forget the latter, and focus on home prices, which Statistics Canada says was the primary driver of net worth in the second quarter of the year.
While the Toronto housing market is on fire, it and its surrounding regions are just about the only hot ones left.
The Vancouver market is cooling rapidly, and is expected to do so in the wake of a new 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of homes in the area.
Other markets have also cooled, and observers expect Toronto will get there, as well, in time.
While the Statistics Canada report showed net wealth at a record, the “value of assets can fluctuate considerably,” noted Paul Ashworth, the chief North American economist at Capital Economics.
“In this case a large part of the surge in net wealth over the past couple of decades is due to the rise in housing values,” Mr. Ashworth said in a recent report.
“When house prices fall, so will households’ net wealth.”
The drop in average Vancouver home prices has “already exceeded our expectations for a 10-per-cent peak-to-trough correction,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Diana Petramala, projecting that market will “remain weak” through to at least early next year.
As for Toronto, “relatively tight market conditions and a lack of new initiatives to tax foreign real estate activity should keep Toronto home prices in the black, with home price appreciation to cool in line with inflation beginning in mid-2017,” Ms. Petramala said.
“Low interest rates coupled with modest economic gains are expected to keep housing activity fairly stable elsewhere in Canada. Still, following a 10-per-cent gain this year, weakness in Toronto and Vancouver are expected to pull the average Canadian home price down 1 per cent next year.”
- Rachelle Younglai: Household debt hits fresh high
- Global body warns of threat to Canada's banking system
- 'Canadians love debt ... why wouldn't they?'
- Rob Carrick: In housing, you're buying high
- Tamsin McMahon: Proposal could restrict access to mortgages: lenders
- David Berman: Banks could withstand severe housing crash: Moody's
Markets up
Global markets are on the rise so far in the wake of a Bank of Japan decision and ahead of the Federal Reserve policy statement.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.4 and 1 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
“A tweak of the central bank stimulus on tap in Japan has generated some optimism in European markets that monetary policy isn’t dead and gone just yet,” said CMC Markets analyst Jasper Lawler.
“Stocks in the U.S. look set for a higher open, matching gains seen across Europe following the Bank of Japan’s tweak to its monetary policy,” he added.
“Gains are expected to be capped ahead of today’s monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.”
- Follow our Inside the Market blog
- TMX Group cutting 10 per cent of staff
Other news
- David Parkinson: Fed likely to hold rates again
ROB Insight
- Jennifer Dowty: Stocks on the verge of 'golden' or 'death' crosses
Inside the Market
- Greg Keenan: SUV plan key to GM deal with union
In case you missed it
Follow Michael Babad on Twitter: @michaelbabad
Next story| Learn More
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.
Discover content from The Globe and Mail that you might otherwise not have come across. Here we’ll provide you with fresh suggestions where we will continue to make even better ones as we get to know you better.
You can let us know if a suggestion is not to your liking by hitting the ‘’ close button to the right of the headline.