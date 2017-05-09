Observers are telling the short-Canada crowd in no uncertain terms that the crisis at Home Capital Group Inc. is not a Minsky moment.

Or, as Deutsche Bank put it, there’s no “undiscovered roach motel lurking” in Canada’s mortgage market.

“I find that some global accounts are in search of evidence that the problems that plagued non-traditional or non-bank players in markets like the U.K. and U.S. before the global financial crisis are becoming evident in Canada,” said Derek Holt, Bank of Nova Scotia’s head of capital markets economics.

“This is motivating a next-big-short mentality that has been hanging over the Canadian market for weeks now.”

First and foremost, there is no broad threat in Canada, said Mr. Holt and others, noting the differences between the country’s mortgage market and those of other countries.

But Canadian banks are being asked just what the hell is going on.

Of course, the bloodletting at Home Capital also comes amid rising angst over the Toronto-area housing market, marked by the aggressive actions of the Ontario government to cool the market down.

This has been a factor, but not the sole or even primary spark, in the erosion of the Canadian dollar.

Home Capital, which is scrambling to overhaul its board and take other steps amid a regulatory probe, a collapse in its stock price and the absolute hemorrhaging of deposits, is a small player in a vast market.

And often ignored, Mr. Holt said, is the “far more limited role of more lightly regulated non-banks in Canada.”

As this chart illustrates, commercial banks are by far the heavyweights in the mortgage market, followed by credit unions and caisses populaires, which are far behind.

Deutsche Bank agreed this is no Minsky moment – a phrase coined in the 1990s and based on the work of economist Hyman Minsky – which marks the crash of an asset after a spectacular, and speculative, run-up.

“The liquidity run on Home Capital Group has sparked renewed investor focus on the overheated housing market in Canada,” said Deutsche Bank macro-strategist Sebastien Galy and economist Brett Ryan.

“We want to be perfectly clear: This is an isolated event that has no impact on our broader outlook for the Canadian economy,” they added in a report titled “Canada’s Minsky moment? No, it’s complicated.”

Complicated, indeed.

Mr. Galy and Mr. Ryan noted the inflated Vancouver and Toronto housing markets, government intervention in British Columbia and Ontario, swollen household debt levels and the mix in the mortgage market of banks and other players such as mortgage investment corporations.

Canada is not even near the type of meltdown in the U.S. that sparked the financial crisis, they said, citing, among other things, these statistics on arrears.

“In short, while there is never just one cockroach – there is by no means an undiscovered roach motel lurking in Canada.”