Canadian home prices are rising at the fastest pace in the history of at least one measure.

Even Vancouver managed to score a rise in January from December, according to the latest reading of the Teranet-National Bank home price index.

On a national basis, the group said, prices rose 0.5 per cent from December, matching the fastest pace ever scored for a January in the index’s 18-year history.

“On a 12-month basis, national house prices were growing in January at their fastest post-recession pace,” said National Bank senior economist Marc Pinsonneault, adding that that reflects the strength of Toronto, Hamilton and Victoria.

Prices rose 1.1 per cent in Hamilton, 0.8 per cent in each of Toronto and Montreal, 0.3 per cent in Vancouver, 0.2 per cent in Victoria, 0.1 per cent in Calgary and 0.1 per cent in Quebec City. Prices in Hamilton were flat, and down 0.7 per cent in each of Winnipeg and Ottawa-Gatineau, and 0.1 per cent in Edmonton.

Note that the Vancouver reading brought to an end three consecutive months of decline.

Year over year, national prices rose 13 per cent, led by a 20.9-per-cent gain in Toronto, a record 17.6-per-cent rise in Hamilton, a 17.1-per-cent jump in Victoria, and a 16.4-per-cent push in Vancouver.

Ottawa-Gatineau prices rose 4 per cent from a year earlier, Montreal prices by 2.8 per cent, Winnipeg by 2.4 per cent, Halifax by 1.6 per cent, Calgary by 1.4 per cent, and Edmonton by just 0.5 per cent. Quebec City prices slipped 0.2 per cent.

Driving the Toronto surge are homes outside of the condo category, Mr. Pinsonneault said, and there are affordability issues for first-time buyers.

“This, together with the new rules on qualification for an insured mortgage, should sooner or later take steam out of that market.”

Other observers also believe the Toronto market will ease in time.

“Overall, the rate of national house price inflation will remain high in the near term, but only because of the investment mania that is bolstering home sales in Toronto,” said David Madani, the senior Canada economist at Capital Economics.

“But even that boom might not last, especially if mortgage rates rise in step with a further surge in Canadian sovereign bond yields.”

The Teranet-National Bank reading comes a day before the Canadian Real Estate Association releases its monthly look at sales and prices.

We’ve already seen several of the local reports but, according to Bank of Montreal, expect it to show home sales up 2 per cent in January from a year earlier, and average prices up 7 per cent.

The MLS home price index, which is seen as a better measure, is expected to show a surge of 14 per cent.

“Again, location is critical on the price front,” said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“Vancouver prices are now correcting modestly, along with Calgary and Edmonton, with more meaningful declines for the high end of the market,” he added.

“Toronto price growth, however, continues to accelerate .. Strength has also started to emerge in Ottawa and Montreal, with those markets tightening up alongside ramped-up federal government spending (Ottawa) and a strengthening labour market (Montreal).”