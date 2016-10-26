Crisis-era interest rates may have helped drive certain Canadian housing markets to the boiling point, but governments played their role, too.

Now, they’re scrambling to undo it.

Derek Holt, vice-president of economics at Bank of Nova Scotia, looked at how policy makers helped to fuel the froth over several years, leading to record household debt and rapidly surging home prices in Vancouver, Toronto and the regions that surround them.

Federal governments of “both political stripes” helped fan the flames, and then tried to douse them, most recently through two initiatives from the governing Liberals, the latest of which took effect this month, with the second phase slated for November.

Obviously, the ultra-low interest rates from the crisis era led Canadians to borrow on the cheap, big time.

But, as the table below shows, governments took several steps to help Canadians buy their homes. A dream for many, it’s all good until everything gets out of hand.

As Mr. Holt noted in a recent report, after governments began tightening policies listed in the first half of the table, “record lows in fixed and variable mortgage rates acted in offsetting fashion.”

Pre-crisis easing of mortgage rules 1992 Introduction of Home Buyers' Plan allowing RRSP withdrawals to purchase a home 1999 Introduction of 5% down payment insured mortgage 2003 House price ceiling on insured mortgages lifted 2003 'Green' mortgages reduce mortgage insurance premium, followed by environmental incentives 2005 Self-employed get access to all mortgage insurance products through self-declared income, and 15% gross-up of income reported to CRA 2005 Introduction of insured mortgage with 30-year amortization period 2006 Introduction of insured mortgage with 35-year and 40-year amortization periods 2006 More private mortgage insurers allowed into Canada 2006 Introduction of 0% down payment insured mortgage 2006 New immigrant lending programs relaxed with lower down payments, easier employment history requirement 2006, 2008 Cumulative two-percentage-point reduction in GST to 5% in two steps 2007 Introduction of zero down insured investor mortgage (not for primary occupancy) with high amortized premium 2008 First-time home buyers tax credit introduced 2009 $5,000 First-time Home Buyers' Tax Credit, Home Buyers' Plan RRSP withdrawal limit raised to $25,000 from $20,000 Post-crisis tightening of mortgage rules Oct. 2008 Maximum 35-year amortization for insured mortgages, minimum 5% down for insured mortgages, consistent minimum credit score Feb. 2010 Buyers must qualify at 5-year posted rate instead of 3-year, refinancing ceiling lowered to 90% from 95%, minimum 20% down required to get mortgage insurance on non-owner occupied properties, 'stated income' program for self-employed borrowers tightened Jan. 2011 Maximum 30-year amortization for insured mortgages, refinancing ceiling for primary occupancy homes dropped to 85% from 90%, withdrawal of government insurance on home equity lines of credit Nov. 2011 Accounting changes to hold more on balance sheet June 2011 Maximum 25-year amortization for insured mortgages, insurance dropped for mortgages on homes valued over $1-million, refinancing ceiling dropped to 80% from 85%, mortgage payments and total debt payments capped at 39% and 44% of income, respectively 2012-13 Banking regulator OSFI is given oversight of CMHC Spring 2012 Insurance lifted from covered bonds, portfolio caps at the CMHC, new regulatory bank lending guidelines (tighter for self-employed as well as single income households) and stricter oversight July 2012 Applications under the investor immigrant program stopped March 2013 Insured mortgages must be securitized through CMHC, plan announced to limit bulk insurance of low loan-to-value mortgages. January 2014 Basel III guidelines for financial institutions, introduced to boost bank liquidity and ease leverage

The bottom half of the table takes us up to just before Finance Minister Bill Morneau moved to cool things down, measures that included the recently announced mortgage and tax rules.

And separately, remember, British Columbia slapped a 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver area homes.

Many things fed the froth that led to Canadian home prices and household debts that have been the target of warnings from observers around the world.

“The rule shifts contributed, as did the long-term decline in rates both through global bond markets and Bank of Canada actions, among other factors,” Mr. Holt said later.

His look at the government measures came in a report that warned against oversimplifying the impact of Mr. Morneau’s latest measures.

Previous tightening since 2008 “did not derail housing or mortgage markets,” Mr. Holt noted.

“Amidst endless fear mongering, tighter rules still gave way to record high household debt and house prices,” he added in the report.

“Much of that was because of the offset from lower interest rates, and here we are once again talking about the possibility that the Bank of Canada could cut rates and further feed market household imbalances assuming – as I do – that the mortgage book is still rate sensitive.”

Indeed, the reviews of those measures are mixed.

Some observers believe they will do the trick, while others suggest the impact may be muted. Still others fear they could backfire, and go beyond what was intended.

We’ve already seen the Vancouver market cool rapidly. Indeed, that started before the new federal measures and the provincial tax.

There’s no question that the government is tightening the rules, Mr. Holt said. Just be on guard against “exaggerated” analysis.

“Over all, the message is not to write off the consumer in a cyclical sense,” he said.

“We’re on the downside of the cyclical gains that propelled Canada to record highs across everything in the household sector, but lower rates for much longer than anyone forecast amidst perennial threats they are about to go up, combined with targeted fiscal and immigration stimulus, help to mitigate the consequences of the two-decade long boom in consumption and housing.”