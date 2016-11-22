How often have you had that conversation play out in your head, the one where you take on the sickeningly sweet TV service rep and threaten to take your business elsewhere?

Now you can actually do it, and tell the rep that Jean-Pierre Blais told you to call.

As The Globe and Mail’s James Bradshaw reports, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has released a step-by-step guide on how to get the most from the “best practices” the regulator demands as new choices become available Dec. 1.

“We encourage Canadians to shop around, as some providers are offering consumer-friendly options that include a basic TV package at less than $25 per month,” Mr. Blais, the CRTC chief, said in a statement.

Under these best practices, TV providers are supposed to tell you everything you need to know about your choices as of Dec. 1, keep their offerings “simple,” offer you deals and discounts, and give you different options for set-top boxes, among other things.

(Makes you wish Mr. Blais also governed airlines, banks and car dealers, right?)

As Mr. Bradshaw reports, the industry has questioned whether the regulator should be imposing its consumer-driven will in such a fashion. But for now, at least, here’s the frank discussion you could, and, according to the CRTC, should have with your provider.

(This part comes after you’ve done your research so that you have enough ammunition to counter the sickeningly sweet rep. And, don’t forget, they now record conversations so that they can better serve you.)

Oh, remember, too, to leave yourself enough time.

“Make sure that you have more than five minutes to spare,” the CRTC advises.

“Let’s be honest, these types of calls may take a while, but it’s worth it, so make sure you set enough time aside.”

(I don’t know about anyone else, but it takes me five minutes just to get through the automated phone system by inputting my number, being transferred, maybe twice, finally getting to the right department and then screwing up so I have to start all over again. And that doesn’t include my patience during the whole your-call-is-in-priority-sequence-so-don’t-hang-up thing.)

When you finally get the person you want, you’re supposed to tell them you’ve completed Step One, doing your homework.

If you don’t like what they’re offering, demand better.

“Reminding them of your loyalty can help,” the CRTC advises.

(I think what they may mean by that is to remind them that you’re loyal only to a point, particularly when it come to money.)

“If you’re still not satisfied, ask to speak to a supervisor or the department that can offer better deals.”

(Try not to tell them they’re useless and can they just put their boss on the line. Someone somewhere will thank you for one less cranky service rep.)

“If you’re still unsatisfied with what you’re being offered, tell them you’re ready to switch to another provider to get a better deal. But be ready to make the move!”

(Then when you get off the phone, you can yell to your spouse, “Honey, I just cancelled our TV service. Without asking you.")

One last tip from the CRTC: do this once or twice a year.

(And for what it’s worth, I’m happy I’m not a sickeningly sweet service rep who’ll have to put up with a now-emboldened certain type of person.)