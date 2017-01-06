The big question for Saudi Arabia is whether the embattled kingdom can afford both guns and butter.

And Royal Bank of Canada believes stronger oil prices could help the Saudis do just that.

“Last year we had guns, but not much butter,” Helima Croft, RBC’s global head of commodity strategy in New York, said in a play on the classical economic model.

That model relates to how a government juggles its defence spending – hence, guns – versus what it shells out on the non-military side for things such as food or other production – thus, butter. As in, do you arm your warriors or feed your country?

Both are key to Saudi Arabia.

Its defence spending has surged and now accounts for its biggest single expense, or 32 per cent of the total, as Canada knows all too well given the controversy over its military sales to the kingdom.

On the other side, the butter in this case is the cradle-to-grave social contract with the Saudi people that has been jeopardized by a harsh austerity program sparked by the collapse in oil prices.

Ms. Croft and her colleague, commodity strategist Christopher Louney, studied the finance ministry’s 2017 budget, and believe the kingdom can manage its commitment to guns, butter and its “Vision 2030” initiative to rely more on investment income and less on oil.

Notably, the government’s latest budget calls for higher spending on health and social programs, along with infrastructure.

“Spending increases will likely go down very well domestically,” Ms. Croft and Mr. Louney said in a report.

“There have been reports of rising discontent with the slashing of subsidies, cancellation of projects, delays in payments to contractors and reductions in civil service salaries and benefits,” they added.

“Particular public anger has been directed at the Western consultants who are viewed as the architects of austerity.”

The RBC strategists noted the “massive shift” in Saudi strategy as the country radically changed course by deciding to support oil prices as part of a landmark OPEC production cut agreement.

The “more subtle shifts” related to the spending priorities.

The latest budget called for an annual spending increase of 8 per cent, to 890-billion Saudi riyals, or almost $240-billion (U.S.). After shrinking last year, health and social spending will rebound to help build new hospitals and medical cities, fight poverty and upgrade infrastructure and transportation.

Its budget hole is, nontheless, forecast to shrink to 198-billion riyals as oil revenues climb by a projected 46 per cent from 2016, in what Ms. Croft and Mr. Louney see as further proof of the Saudi commitment to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries production ceiling.

Which brings us back to guns because actual military and security spending, which frequently runs over target levels, will determine the size of the budget deficit.