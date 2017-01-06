Briefing highlights
- Can Saudis afford both guns and butter?
- What to watch for in Canada's jobs report
- Markets mixed ahead of U.S. jobs numbers
The Saudi shift
The big question for Saudi Arabia is whether the embattled kingdom can afford both guns and butter.
And Royal Bank of Canada believes stronger oil prices could help the Saudis do just that.
“Last year we had guns, but not much butter,” Helima Croft, RBC’s global head of commodity strategy in New York, said in a play on the classical economic model.
That model relates to how a government juggles its defence spending – hence, guns – versus what it shells out on the non-military side for things such as food or other production – thus, butter. As in, do you arm your warriors or feed your country?
Both are key to Saudi Arabia.
Its defence spending has surged and now accounts for its biggest single expense, or 32 per cent of the total, as Canada knows all too well given the controversy over its military sales to the kingdom.
On the other side, the butter in this case is the cradle-to-grave social contract with the Saudi people that has been jeopardized by a harsh austerity program sparked by the collapse in oil prices.
Ms. Croft and her colleague, commodity strategist Christopher Louney, studied the finance ministry’s 2017 budget, and believe the kingdom can manage its commitment to guns, butter and its “Vision 2030” initiative to rely more on investment income and less on oil.
Notably, the government’s latest budget calls for higher spending on health and social programs, along with infrastructure.
“Spending increases will likely go down very well domestically,” Ms. Croft and Mr. Louney said in a report.
“There have been reports of rising discontent with the slashing of subsidies, cancellation of projects, delays in payments to contractors and reductions in civil service salaries and benefits,” they added.
“Particular public anger has been directed at the Western consultants who are viewed as the architects of austerity.”
The RBC strategists noted the “massive shift” in Saudi strategy as the country radically changed course by deciding to support oil prices as part of a landmark OPEC production cut agreement.
The “more subtle shifts” related to the spending priorities.
The latest budget called for an annual spending increase of 8 per cent, to 890-billion Saudi riyals, or almost $240-billion (U.S.). After shrinking last year, health and social spending will rebound to help build new hospitals and medical cities, fight poverty and upgrade infrastructure and transportation.
Its budget hole is, nontheless, forecast to shrink to 198-billion riyals as oil revenues climb by a projected 46 per cent from 2016, in what Ms. Croft and Mr. Louney see as further proof of the Saudi commitment to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries production ceiling.
Which brings us back to guns because actual military and security spending, which frequently runs over target levels, will determine the size of the budget deficit.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
“Saudi defence spending rose sharply in the aftermath of the Arab Spring and has continued to climb as the Kingdom has taken on a more assertive regional security stance under the direction of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” said Ms. Croft and Mr. Louney.
So even amid the oil shock, the Saudis still raced past Russia to become the world’s third-largest military spender behind the United States and China.
“It should be noted that Saudi Arabia occupied the eighth position pre-Arab Spring,” the RBC strategists said.
“There are some reports that [the Deputy Crown Prince] has recently downgraded support for the Syrian opposition, perhaps as part of a broader rapprochement with Russia as well as Assad’s recent battlefield victories,” they added.
“However, there are no signs yet of an imminent exit from Yemen, and that conflict will likely continue to put pressure on the Saudi budget and pose a security threat to critical infrastructure and communities in the southern border region. However, with the improved outlook for oil, the Kingdom will have a bit more breathing space to afford both guns and butter in 2017, and to keep the core Vision 2030 policy initiatives on track.”
Awaiting jobs report
No matter what it happens to show, don’t be fooled by Statistics Canada’s December jobs report later in the morning.
Because while some reports have looked good on the surface, job creation has centred on part-time work.
Paul Ferley, Royal Bank of Canada’s assistant chief economist, expects the report to show a loss of 15,000 jobs last month, with unemployment inching up to 6.9 per cent.
That loss of jobs, though, would be “more of an offset” to notable gains in the months before December.
“Hiring by Canadian firms over August through November, though skewed towards part-time jobs, has been very strong, averaging 37,000 per month,” Mr. Ferley said.
“These gains look overstated given a Canadian economy struggling to grow at an above-potential rate on a sustained basis.”
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, though largely down, as investors await the key U.S. jobs report.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down slightly by about 6 a.m. ET, and Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent.
New York futures were down marginally.
Markets are awaiting the U.S. government’s December jobs report at 8:30 a.m.
“Traders either love or hate the monthly payrolls number, with many moving out of their positions in anticipation of the freight train that seems to blast through the markets for half an hour or so,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“However, this month’s release is arguably less important than those gone, with the Fed currently expected to raise rates once more in June.”
How markets ended Thursday
